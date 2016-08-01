How To Make Money From Blogging

August 1, 2016 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Blogging has the potential to completely transform your life. The fact is that people who invest in blogging are thirteen times more likely to receive a positive ROI than those who don't. As you can tell, blogging can lead to you making a lot of money. But it's far from a sure thing.

You need to make sure you're doing all the right things to generate an income from blogging. This guide is going to show you how you can blog and get paid for it.

Be Consistent About It

Bloggers have to invest time and energy into what they're doing to make their voices heard. But once you do this you have to do it over and over again. You have to be consistent in the voice you're projecting to your target audience. During your first few attempts, you'll be experimenting to see what gets the best response.

The key here isn't posting what people want regularly it's about posting what people want on a consistent basis. It doesn't matter if it's once a week or four times a week. Just make sure you're being consistent in what you're posting. The more money you make the more you can expand your posting schedule.

Stay Aware of Your Audience

When you first start blogging for the first time you'll have to spend a lot of time discovering your target audience. This is how you start a blog to make money. Keeping that up and making money on a regular basis is about staying aware of an evolving audience, though.

The problem that a lot of people have is they are still writing to the audience they discovered six months ago. Their audience is constantly evolving and they have to make sure they're tailoring their content to that.

Review your audience every few months to make sure your content is still meeting their needs. Identifying the current state of your audience is key.

Opt for Ultra Transparency

The best bloggers are always close to their readers. Even though they may never meet them they feel like they know their readers intimately. This happens because they're always completely transparent about themselves in the blogs they write. Be real with them and they'll be real to you in return.

But how do you opt for transparency?

To launch a successful blog you should encourage readers to trust you. Bring your personal life into the equation. Tell them some interesting personal anecdotes, for example.

Choose Your Words Carefully

The most successful bloggers seem to have an ability to speak to readers on their level. You should treat blogging in the same way as a conversation with a friend. You wouldn't approach your friend and start using lots of complicated words, would you? If that's the case, you should consider why you'd ever do the same with your readership.

The goal is to make it as easy to connect with you as possible. This becomes difficult when they have to get out a dictionary every time they read your blog.

Stay Focused

The best thing you can do is to stay focused on the topic at hand. When writing a blog, you'll discover the topic can veer into another territory. Don't get carried away, even if your first instinct is to do so. Remain on-topic and don't stray too far from it.

You want your readership to gain a deeper understanding of the subject you're writing about. That will help them to walk away thinking they've learned something. Once they've done that they'll feel like they need to return to read your next blog.

Stop Posting Nonsense

Every blogger should learn to write in a way that gets right to the heart of the matter. Going off on a curve may work well in your mind, but in practice it makes you look amateurish. Your readers shouldn't be rolling their eyes when they read your work.

Most bloggers will edit their posts down by a few hundred words before they actually get around to posting anything. Keep that in mind when you're reading one of your blogs for posting.

Last Word - Blogging Takes Time

It takes a lot of time to get to a point where you can rely on an income from blogging every month. Many writers have been working for years before they receive a single cent. Make sure you monetize your blog and make sure you're giving your readers what they want. That's the key to a successful blogging career.

What are your experiences of blogging?