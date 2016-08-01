Tired of Jerks on Instagram? The Company Has a New Solution.

August 1, 2016 2 min read

This story originally appeared on PCMag



Tired of people acting like jerks within the comments section of your Instagram photos? You're about to get the ability to slice out their stupidity with a digital scalpel. As The Washington Post reports, Instagram is prepping a content-specific filtering feature.

How it works is pretty simple: users of all kinds -- not just celebrities -- will be able to create blacklists of words and phrases they don't care for. Those looking to use said banned words in the comments section of a user's Instagram post will find themselves unable to do so. And, yes, the blacklist should also work for emoji, too.

The Post also reports that Instagram will let users flip comments on and off on a per-post basis. That's a much more elegant solution than having to disable them for all of your posts or, conversely, having to deal with comment crap on every post you make because people are trying to troll you on multiple posts.

Instagram will reportedly first grant high-profile accounts access to the new tools. As Instagram gathers feedback on the new anti-harassment techniques, the company might make some tweaks before it deploys them to its entire user base. The filtering feature is expected to arrive first, with the account-wide, comment-disabling feature coming later.