Instagram

Tired of Jerks on Instagram? The Company Has a New Solution.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Tired of Jerks on Instagram? The Company Has a New Solution.
Image credit: ArthurStock | Shutterstock
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Tired of people acting like jerks within the comments section of your Instagram photos? You're about to get the ability to slice out their stupidity with a digital scalpel. As The Washington Post reports, Instagram is prepping a content-specific filtering feature.

How it works is pretty simple: users of all kinds -- not just celebrities -- will be able to create blacklists of words and phrases they don't care for. Those looking to use said banned words in the comments section of a user's Instagram post will find themselves unable to do so. And, yes, the blacklist should also work for emoji, too.

 

The Post also reports that Instagram will let users flip comments on and off on a per-post basis. That's a much more elegant solution than having to disable them for all of your posts or, conversely, having to deal with comment crap on every post you make because people are trying to troll you on multiple posts.

Instagram will reportedly first grant high-profile accounts access to the new tools. As Instagram gathers feedback on the new anti-harassment techniques, the company might make some tweaks before it deploys them to its entire user base. The filtering feature is expected to arrive first, with the account-wide, comment-disabling feature coming later.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Instagram

The Secret Sauce for Building a Luxury Brand

Instagram

Instagram Offers Access to DM's on the Web

Instagram

Instagram's Head of Content on Making Videos for 318 Million Followers