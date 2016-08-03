Medical

How Technology Is Adding Innovation In Medical Tourism

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Technology Is Adding Innovation In Medical Tourism
Image credit: Shutterstock
Co-founder, Myseniordoctor.com
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Medical tourism in India has taken off to a new level. India is no stranger to medical tourism. Advanced medical expertise combined with economical pricing makes it a profitable place to get medical facilitations. People are shunning expensive treatments or prolonged waiting for the benefits offered by inexpensive countries such India, Thailand, Philippines and Singapore.

There are a  few prominent factors that contribute towards India’s popularity in medical tourism.India has priced its medical services lower than other countries, across the globe. One can seek an impressive range of treatments, combined with knowledgeable, experiencedEnglish-speaking doctors. Added to that are locales where medical tourists can recuperate – from the backwaters of Kerala to the hills of Himachal Pradesh.

Reports noteIndia is renown for world-class expertise in cardiac care, cosmetic surgery, joint replacements, neurological and orthopaedic treatments and dentistry. The super specialty segment Indian hospitals is expanding its berth rapidly and there is no waiting period for local or overseas patients, unlike their US/UK counterparts.

Due to the expansion of hospitality bill in the Union Budget,the infrastructure of hospitals  have drastically improved. The private sector especially has thrived, armed with state-of-the-art technology. Top Indian hospital chains such as Apollo, Fortis, Wockhardt, Max and Manipal have heightened their standards and expertise to provide best in class quality healthcare services . A slew of super speciality hospitals and integrated health centre cities emerging in the top metropolitan areas are adding further mass to India's medical tourism offerings.

Approximately 75 per cent of health care services and investments in India are now funded by the private sector. Paired with the fact that India has perhaps one of the largest pharmaceutical industries making it not only self-sufficient in drug production but also exports them to over 180 countries at a fraction of the price of US pharmaceuticals.

Technology has penetrated into medical tourism to provide the best of facilities for medical patients across the world. Web 2.0, Cloud Computing, Mobile Technology etc. are gearing up medical tourism to its full potential.

There are three broad technology areas that can assist in building an effective medical tourism solution. Cloud is one of the most prominent amongst this category, an ease at which EMR can be made available across worldwide for each patient through budgeted solutions. All medical tourism solution providers and doctors can access the same records on a real-time basis.EMR decreases medication errors and extra diagnosis to channel efficiency in healthcare systems. Hence, it would be profitable to opt for system based services instead of the paper backed ones.EMR accessible from smartphone, ushering in a revolution in the healthcare industry.

Social networking is a platform that is increasingly being harnessed by medical tourism. Through this, patients easily get in touch with doctors and consultants from different countries alongside even doctors connect with each other in a prompt fashion. Today, this innovation in technology has empowered many foreign patients to touch base with Indian doctors.

Data mining is another benefactor to the healthcare sector. Continuous compilation of data from different sources such as medical journal live case studies etc. can help create a huge databank of disease diagnosis system.  Medical records can be stored in smartphones, which would remain encrypted for security, requiring a password to access. An OTP system is enlisted for the security and access. Data intensive information, e.g. X-Ray, CT-Scan are stored in the server for on-demand access, while data with low-bandwidth are stored in the phone.

Finally, the third key to this triumvirate is Information Technology. Patterns of a lone patient can be matched with symptoms to track down and combat major endemics. Data Mining systems can come in use to create a global source in Medical Cloud-based infrastructure. This enable medical tourism Industry based in a country or globally advise patients for optimal treatment of affected disease anywhere in the world. Pharmacies can also join in, by making a voluntary contribution of delivering medicine needed to save a life, irrespective of location or time.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Medical

Top 5 medical Innovations in 2018

Medical

Get Ready for Digital Pills: FDA Clears Self-Tracking Drug

Medical

With ResearchKit, Apple Wants to Use Your iPhone For Medical Research