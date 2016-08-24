The Former Apple Employee Preaching Tech in Harlem

August 24, 2016 1 min read

At this summer's Propeller Fest, a tech event that offers a day of talks, contests and concerts, our editors listened to a number of business pitches from entrepreneurs, who each had 60 seconds to tell us what problem their business solved and why it is the best to solve it.

Hans Marshalleck pitched his startup Timbuktoo Harlem, a technology store for minorities in the New York City neighborhood that provides opportunities and experiences to mentor and help people who have not been able to experience and enjoy tech.

As former Apple employees, Marshalleck and his co-founder are confident in their business, as they have both seen from the inside how these things work.

Check out Marshalleck’s pitch to learn more about the Harlem startup, as well as some thoughtful advice from Entrepreneur.com’s Editorial Director Dan Bova.