Social Entrepreneurs

The Former Apple Employee Preaching Tech in Harlem

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

At this summer's Propeller Fest, a tech event that offers a day of talks, contests and concerts, our editors listened to a number of business pitches from entrepreneurs, who each had 60 seconds to tell us what problem their business solved and why it is the best to solve it.

Hans Marshalleck pitched his startup Timbuktoo Harlem, a technology store for minorities in the New York City neighborhood that provides opportunities and experiences to mentor and help people who have not been able to experience and enjoy tech.

As former Apple employees, Marshalleck and his co-founder are confident in their business, as they have both seen from the inside how these things work.

Check out Marshalleck’s pitch to learn more about the Harlem startup, as well as some thoughtful advice from Entrepreneur.com’s Editorial Director Dan Bova.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Social Entrepreneurs

Kristen Bell and the Founders of This Saves Lives Talk Building a Brand With a Mission

Social Entrepreneurs

How a Life-Altering Experience Inspired a Social Enterprise Connecting the Greatest Minds of Our Time

Social Entrepreneurs

This Startup Turns Table Scraps Into Profit