Your Personal Branding Strategy in 10 Steps (Infographic)

August 13, 2016 1 min read

Your personal brand communicates your value to the world -- not only to potential employers, but to everyone. It is essential today for personal development, career advancement and even establishing yourself as a leader. Expressing who you are, what you do and why you do it will help you position yourself for success and open doors of opportunity.

Today, much of personal branding is done through your online presence, which often means your social media accounts. But before jumping to Instagram to post a couple of pictures that you think “represent” you, take a few steps back. Developing a strong personal brand won’t happen overnight.

Having a professional purpose, practicing your writing, understanding your competition, utilizing social media (not just on Facebook) -- these are only a number of steps to take to build your brand.

Take a look at these 10 steps to help you strategize building your best personal brand.