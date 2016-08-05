3 Acquisitions That Made Headlines Recently

August 5, 2016 3 min read

In the past one month, we have come across many acquisitions and mergers, which not only came as a surprise to the industry but also gave a shock to the industry professionals. These acquisitions will not only affect the Indian market but also impact the international market as well.

Here is the list of top three such acquisitions that have made headlines recently.

1. Myntra and Jabong

Finally, Myntra has put an end to all the speculations, by announcing the acquisition of Jabong. Flipkart-owned Myntra recently acquired Jabong; a global fashion group backed by Rocket-Internet, for approximately $70 million, and that too, in cash-only.

For now, Jabong will continue to work as a separate entity with Jabong’s investors, mainly Rocket Internet and Kinnevick taking their exit.

This acquisition has made Myntra one of the strongest players in the online fashion space, where it holds 70 per cent of the market. Considering it is one of the biggest mergers of the fashion eCommerce domain, only time can tell us how far this acquisition would prove out to be a successful one for Myntra, and if it really will benefit the brand in the long run!

2. Verizon and Yahoo

This was another big acquisition of the last month. Yahoo; an American multinational technology company has finally got a buyer. It has been acquired by Verizon, which also owns AOL, for $4.83 billion in cash, and it includes Yahoo’s advertising, content, search, and mobile activities.

Yahoo’s stakes in Alibaba and Yahoo Japan aren’t part of the acquisition. If we go by media reports, these stakes are worth tens of billions of dollars alone. Also, Yahoo’s patent portfolio, which is worth around $1 billion, isn’t part of the sale either.

But as per the sources, Yahoo’s Sunnyvale headquarters are part of the acquisition.

With this acquisition, Verizon is put in a highly competitive position as the top global mobile media company.

3. Microsoft and Linkedin

This merger probably was talked about the most in the market. It created a buzz not only in the domestic market but in the global market as well. The deal is said to be inked with the price tag of $26.2 billion, which by far is one of the largest acquisition till date.

With this deal Satya Nadella, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft hopes to open new horizons for both the organizations.