Acquisitions

3 Acquisitions That Made Headlines Recently

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 Acquisitions That Made Headlines Recently
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Former Staff, Entrepreneur.com
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In the past one month, we have come across many acquisitions and mergers, which not only came as a surprise to the industry but also gave a shock to the industry professionals. These acquisitions will not only affect the Indian market but also impact the international market as well.

Here is the list of top three such acquisitions that have made headlines recently.

1. Myntra and Jabong

Finally, Myntra has put an end to all the speculations, by announcing the acquisition of Jabong. Flipkart-owned Myntra recently acquired Jabong; a global fashion group backed by Rocket-Internet, for approximately $70 million, and that too, in cash-only.

For now, Jabong will continue to work as a separate entity with Jabong’s investors, mainly Rocket Internet and Kinnevick taking their exit.

This acquisition has made Myntra one of the strongest players in the online fashion space, where it holds 70 per cent of the market. Considering it is one of the biggest mergers of the fashion eCommerce domain, only time can tell us how far this acquisition would prove out to be a successful one for Myntra, and if it really will benefit the brand in the long run!

2. Verizon and Yahoo

This was another big acquisition of the last month. Yahoo; an American multinational technology company has finally got a buyer. It has been acquired by Verizon, which also owns AOL, for $4.83 billion in cash, and it includes Yahoo’s advertising, content, search, and mobile activities.

Yahoo’s stakes in Alibaba and Yahoo Japan aren’t part of the acquisition. If we go by media reports, these stakes are worth tens of billions of dollars alone. Also, Yahoo’s patent portfolio, which is worth around $1 billion, isn’t part of the sale either.

But as per the sources, Yahoo’s Sunnyvale headquarters are part of the acquisition.

With this acquisition, Verizon is put in a highly competitive position as the top global mobile media company.  

3. Microsoft and Linkedin

This merger probably was talked about the most in the market. It created a buzz not only in the domestic market but in the global market as well. The deal is said to be inked with the price tag of $26.2 billion, which by far is one of the largest acquisition till date.

With this deal Satya Nadella, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft hopes to open new horizons for both the organizations.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Acquisitions

Instamojo On boards Times Internet With GetMeAShop Acquisition

Acquisitions

Sachin Bansal's Navi Technologies Is Looking To Build Technology Platforms With The Help of This Startup

Acquisitions

Acquisition vs. Ideation: Is Acquisition Entrepreneurship Your Best Bet?