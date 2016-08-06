5 Reasons Why Direct Marketing Is Not Good For Your Business

August 6, 2016 4 min read

Like every business, even you want to get leads. Leads that would turn into enrollments. And every time when we think of starting something new, the marketing efforts have not led you with the same results as you had hoped for. And after having a huge discussion with your CEO, you start looking out for different ways in order to get effective marketing results.

The only solution that will work out for you is the Direct Mail, where you would find and know how much you have misjudged the entire process of direct mail and their capabilities. Direct Mail is considered to be the most effective, tangible, targeted, and a measurable medium for all the businesses today. And through our experiences given here are some common mistakes, misconceptions that discourage marketers from using direct mail.

We have a marketing plan of our own, we are running ads: An advertising campaign can turn out to be a valuable marketing tactic, and it is such a tactic that you could deliver your messages to your target audience. You would here need an integrated plan that spells out the marketing tactics and how you work together in order to achieve those goals for awareness, lead generation and sales.

The bigger the list the better it would be: You are better of sending an email to a small but highly engaged list of the recipients, as opposed to millions of customers who actually has nothing to do with your message.Remember Database hygiene is the key best practice for any email marketing or direct mail program. So it’s always good if you have your data base cleaned every six months and you do not want to send emails to an invalid email addresses of your customers.

We do know what exactly the customers are thinking: People just like your current customers are your best prospects, so it does become very crucial enough that you understand your clients and customers like who they are, what they think, how they feel and why do they need to buy from you. Most marketers believe that they do know what their customers think but they do not know what they are thinking might be wrong. Customer research by an independent and a professional resource the very first step to gain an insight about your business.

More images here mean the email is enticing: You need to get across the message first, and look cool. A few crisped, well placed images do wonders promoting emails from good to great, but you first have todeliver the purpose for your emails first. Marketers to thisare often tempted to go big visuals but they forget they increase the risk of the emails being classified into spams. In case you have images that are unavoidable then emails need to be sensibly managed with two or three lines per picture.

Sales are down we need to cut down the budget: Tough times force the organizations to make tough budgets,but marketing is one such thing that you should never try to cut. Doing this not only can effective marketing can help you break the sales slump, but if you stop engaging with your clients and customers then the competitors would be struggling to get your place and do not give them the opportunity.

To conclude when it comes to direct mail there is no such fooling with the effectiveness of the channel as mentioned above. So get in touch with the direct marketing experts and see how experts could help you improve on the marketing strategy and tactics with direct mail.