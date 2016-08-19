Taxes

Getting Rid Of Pesky IRS Penalties

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Getting Rid Of Pesky IRS Penalties
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
JD & Enrolled Agent
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For entrepreneurs, it’s understandable why there are often big-time mistakes with taxes.  But of course, the IRS likes to make these problems even worse -- such a with interest and penalties. And yes, over time these can certainly add up. The interest and penalties can even exceed the tax owed, which does seem horribly wrong.

Related: The Top 4 Tax Strategies To Save Your Business Money

So what can you do?  Well, first of all, the IRS can reduce or eliminate penalties if you show “reasonable cause” (this process is called abatement). But as should be no surprise, determining reasonable clause is fairly subjective. But here are some typical examples:

  • Serious illness
  • Destruction of your home or business, such as by fire or natural disaster
  • You relied on a tax professional who ultimately provided bad advice
  • The IRS gave inaccurate information (this is why it is important to keep all correspondence)
  • A customer sent out wrong information, such as with a 1099-MISC
  • You did not pay the tax bill because of a harsh financial situation

To request an abatement of your penalty, you need to write a concise letter that sets forth the reasonable cause. You will then attach this to Form 843, Claim for Refund and Request for Abatement.  Of course, you should include copies of any documents that support your position, such as a statement from you doctor, an insurance claim and so on.

Related: When Starting a Business, Beware All the Taxes and Regulations

Now if the IRS rejects your abatement proposal, then there are some actions you can take.  One is to file a protest with the agency (you can do this either by phone or mail).  Or, you may seek other type of relief, such as an offer-in-compromise (but this can be tough to get).

Something else: The IRS has a little-talked about policy called “First Time Abate.” This means you can wipe out your penalties -- for late filings or late tax payments -- if you did not have penalties for the prior three tax years, are current with all filings and have paid all taxes due.  

OK then, what about reducing the interest that the IRS charges? Unfortunately, your chances for getting relief is fairly slim. Keep in mind that interest is required by law and the IRS essentially assumes that your nonpayment of taxes is a loan. 

Related: When It Comes to Taxes, Here Is How to Handle Inventory

Yet there is some wiggle room. Consider that the IRS will reduce or eliminate interest if:

  • The IRS made an error.
  • You settled with the IRS, which reduced or eliminated your tax or you received an abatement of a penalty.  As a result, there is no interest on the changed amounts.  
  • The IRS sent you a refund check by accident!  If so, the agency will charge interest.  No doubt, in this situation you can request a refund for this.  
  • If the IRS takes too long with an issue, you can seek a reduction in the interest payment.
  • You filed a tax return late but live in a federally-declared disaster area.
  • You file for bankruptcy, which discharges your IRS debt, or negotiate an offer in compromise (the interest on the reduced amounts will be refunded).

Even if these do not apply, you can definitely save lots of tax dollars by getting an abatement for your penalties -- that is, if there is reasonable clause or you meet the requirements for a first-time abatement.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Taxes

Beat Tax Season This Year and Every Year With These Courses

Taxes

Improve Your Financial Literacy to Bulletproof Your Business

Taxes

Tax-Savings Strategy: Hiring Your Children and Grandchildren