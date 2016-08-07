Entrepreneur Lifestyles

Playing The Right Tune

Playing The Right Tune
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Playing a range of wood-winds instruments such as the clarinet, soprano saxophone, and flute has been a form of relaxation for Nitish Mittersain, Founder and MD, Nazara Technologies. Being a jazz music aficionado, Nitish plays an alto saxophone and is a part of a jazz band called Jazzy Joe and Jazz Junkies that performs in many of Mumbai’s clubs and pubs. The 37-year-old shares more on why he finds
music as the food of the gods. 

Your inspiration… positivity from my friend and mentor the legendary actor Shammi Kapoor and my grandfather the renowned cardiologist Dr BK GoyalHow you got introduced towards the world of music? Through my mom who is a bhajan singer and has released many albums. I grew up with music being an
integral part of home. How often do you perform with your jazz band? We have workshops at least once a month and gigs once in 2 months.

Playing a Clarinet is like: Time spent meditating

Favorite film: Godfather… I even named my labrador “Vito” ….

Favorite Sport: Cricket & Tennis

Favorite Gadget: My recently acquired iPad Pro

Favorite Travel Destination: Vienna

Books you love: The Heart of the Buddha by Thich Nhat Hanh & PG Wodehouse anytime 

Leisure time for you is: Spending time at home with family especially with my 3 year old son Veer

Fitness mantra: Eating right and gym thrice a week

Things you don’t leave your house without: A sense of calm… I prefer to stay at home if agitated for any reason

This article first appeared in the Indian edition of Entrepreneur magazine (August 2016 Issue).

