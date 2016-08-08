Instagram

Instagram Stories vs Snapchat Stories: Which one's better for your business?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Instagram Stories vs Snapchat Stories: Which one's better for your business?
Image credit: Natee Meepian | Shutterstock
Sub-Editor- Entrepreneur.com
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In the digital age, if there’s an idea that sounds creative, you’d probably find it already tried by someone else on the second page of Google results. Thankfully, you don’t have to look far, to find out where Instagram took the ‘inspiration’ from, for Instagram Stories.

It is by far, an exact actually, point by point replica of Snapchat’s stories features. The internet is reacting like it always does to anything new – violent rejection followed by gradual acceptance, with a lot of memes in the process.  

(Image source: Snapchat)

Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What are stories?

Now you can post violate content on your Instagram that will last just 24 hours on people’s homepages. Facebook owned Instagram says users will now have the ability to constantly post photographs and videos throughout the day, preferably on irrelevant things like your meals, pictures of your toes, cat pictures, irrelevant weather pictures and the likes – because your followers are really concerned about that. There is an unlimited content feature, with exactly the same features to add text, effects and filters. The content will last just 24 hours and will not appear on your profile (unless you post it deliberately) and you can control who views the content.

How is it different from Snapchat?

Basically, it isn’t any different. There is only one negligible difference in the two; which is how both platforms prioritize content creation and consumption. While Snapchat opens to the camera and encourages users to post more, Instagram opens on your homepage and encourages users to scroll down first. Instagram stories will be visible first, while Snapchat encourages users to post their own stories first. Other than this, there isn’t much to talk about when it comes to differentiating the two.

Which one’s better for your business?

It really boils down to the number of followers on both the platforms. It’s impossible for any organization to have the exact number of social media followers on each platform – your followers/fans would be drastically different on twitter, Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram & Pinterest and that is because audiences are used to expecting something different from each platform even if the content is exactly the same. If you started on one platform before the other, you should have more fans on it as compared to the other one. This means you’ve already got the advantage of increased on one platform – why not use that to prioritize it before the other?

Is it even legal?

Copyright and trademark laws do not protect the adoption of a feature by other companies even if it is currently unique to only one platform. The concept of stories cannot be protected by law – as long as its implementation is different. Take for example the concept of a status – that’s been sued by virtually all social media platforms from Hi5, Orkut to Facebook. As long as the concept of implementation is different, which means the source code is different and the design is too, it’s good to stay.

Which side of the Instagram Stories vs Snapchat stories are you on? Let us know in the comments on our official Facebook page Entrepreneur India

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Instagram

The Secret Sauce for Building a Luxury Brand

Instagram

Instagram Offers Access to DM's on the Web

Instagram

Instagram's Head of Content on Making Videos for 318 Million Followers