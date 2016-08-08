Here's How To Increase Your Organic Facebook Likes Without Begging

August 8, 2016 4 min read

So your startup is new and like everyone is telling you (and they’re absolutely right) – you immediately create a Facebook page. But social media works very differently than regular media, and requires a completely different approach to get people to like your page back. To add to it, the ever-changing algorithms are ever-ready to make your life more difficult.

No matter how brilliant your content, goods or service might be, your Facebook fans may not even come close to random memes or cat videos. Why is this happening and how can you improve your fans organically?

Clearly you’ve tried the logical first step – to go crazy and invite all your personal Facebook friends to like the page. On an average, this will not work more than 2-3% of all the invites, and even those numbers would hardly rack-up to even the content you post. You might also end-up losing potential customers because of the excessive spamming.

Here are some better solutions that can help you grow your Facebook following:

Use embedded widgets

The surest way to get likes on your Facebook page is social plug-ins that enables a neat and recognizable button that encourages users to follow your page with just one click. This is especially useful, because the user has already landed on your portal, and a text accompanying the button with something like “Like this content? Keep in touch through Facebook!” would help users not go through the extra effort of exploiting the same or specifically search for you on the platform.

Add a link to your email signature

Adding the official Facebook link of your page in your email signature would mean potential customers already interested in your brand get to access it with ease. It looks sleek, offers more potential for formally increasing the likes and adds more credibility to you and your page. Make sure it’s a hyperlink text and not a huge photograph that consumers reader’s valuable cellular data.

Encourage users to tag their friends on your posts

The surest way to organically make someone access your page is when some other user tags their friend to like it. Give some incentives to users to tag their friends. A simple giveaway on the basis of a lucky draw if they tag their friend, a sample for free, an exclusive discount, a tour of the business or even a shout-out – it could be anything that makes users tag their friends. You want more and more people talking about it, and these activities might just do the trick for you.

Exploit social media trends to push to the top

Even if your business is completely unrelated to the day that’s being celebrated, it’s a wise idea to have at least one post giving a shout-out on the same. For example, a pun on Friendship Day even if your business deals in accountancy means your post is pushed on the top if someone searches for that particular hashtag or news. That’s how Facebook’s algorithm works. Popular trends attract more population to read and click like on your page.

Add your job profile public on your profile

If you don’t mind linking your personal Facebook page with your company’s profile and having people reach out or judging your personal profile with professional work, make sure you add your complete job description on your personal Facebook profile. With the new design on Facebook, it would show up right under your face so all stalkers and friends that happen to open your profile will undoubtedly be curious to know more about the company you work at, thus encouraging a click.

Use anonymous communities like Reddit

I love Reddit – a neutral anonymous platform to talk about virtually anything you’d like. Since millions of users access platforms like these, it’s a wise idea to share your content on Reddit. If users like it, they will push it up and thus it’ll reach even more users. Basically you can promote your website without spamming and in the place where people are looking for such news.

What’re your secret tricks to organically increase your fan base on Facebook? Let us know in the comments on our official Facebook page Entrepreneur India.