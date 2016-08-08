7 Best Practices Of Direct Mail Marketing You Need To Know

August 8, 2016 3 min read

Direct mail marketing even today is considered to be the most important part of an integrated marketing strategy, as it helps in delivering the high level of personalization providing proven response triggers driving target into action with the right media to tell an information rich story in a compelling manner. To understand direct mail in a much clearer manner, given here are the 10 direct mail best practices that helps the business organizations optimize their effectiveness of the direct marketing campaigns.

Providing Multiple ways to respond:It’s not always a good way to talk. Some Individuals generally prefer to mail back their responses to the campaign directly, whereas others may here directly prefer to text or go to the website URL. The point here is the more methods of response is equal to better marketing results.

Remember A/B Testing:There is no reason to guess about results. Testing is one of the key foundational elements and best practices of direct marketing.Direct mail marketing provides customers withhuge opportunities in terms of testing based in terms of messaging, creative approach, packing type and offers etc. It is important to remember that the statistically significant results would here in turn require an adequate quantities.

Personalization:Each and Every one of us likes to be loved.In the same way if you want to show your customers that you love them, you need to make sure that you know their name. Personalizing your email is the most effective way of making your customers feel special plus quantifying it during evaluation – because you really don’t know how successful your direct mail marketing is for you.

Having more information is better:Recipients spend more and more time on physical mail rather than digital messages, so as a marketer look at every piece of paper apart from the screen so that you could provide them with some better information. This is considered to be the most important as you are trying to close a deal rather than just capturing their contact information. Remember your message here has to be customer centric concentrating on the benefits that the receipt would find a value, conscience, piece of mind, quality etc rather than your offering features.

Do not make the same old mistakes again:If you are implementinga direct mail strategy do not assume that the mail you have sent will automatically converts into receipts. Direct mail works when it has targeted towards the right people offering the right set of information. It’s not all about the discounts where customers appreciate your organization when you have information shared is useful and relevant enough.

The Content:An average UK Household generally receives about direct mailers a year and that is a lot of mail and lot of competition. So you need your content to work hard in such a way that it does not bore your customers with huge information but giving them all the facts so that youdo whatever you want them to do.

Keeping your data updated:Data is considered to be useless until and unless it tells you something important. It is also considered to be useless if the data that you have is old. Successful direct mailing here demands an upto date data.

Incorporating these best practices would ensure you and your organization with effective marketing results, increasing the ROI through direct mail.Still have questions in mind post them in the comments section below.