Email Marketing

7 Best Practices Of Direct Mail Marketing You Need To Know

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
7 Best Practices Of Direct Mail Marketing You Need To Know
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Marketing Manager, Ampliz
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Direct mail marketing even today is considered to be the most important part of an integrated marketing strategy, as it helps in delivering the high level of personalization providing proven response triggers driving target into action with the right media to tell an information rich story in a compelling manner. To understand direct mail in a much clearer manner, given here are the 10 direct mail best practices that helps the business organizations optimize their effectiveness of the direct marketing campaigns.

Providing Multiple ways to respond:It’s not always a good way to talk. Some Individuals generally prefer to mail back their responses to the campaign directly, whereas others may here directly prefer to text or go to the website URL. The point here is the more methods of response is equal to better marketing results.

Remember A/B Testing:There is no reason to guess about results. Testing is one of the key foundational elements and best practices of direct marketing.Direct mail marketing provides customers withhuge opportunities in terms of testing based in terms of messaging, creative approach, packing type and offers etc. It is important to remember that the statistically significant results would here in turn require an adequate quantities.

Personalization:Each and Every one of us likes to be loved.In the same way if you want to show your customers that you love them, you need to make sure that you know their name. Personalizing your email is the most effective way of making your customers feel special plus quantifying it during evaluation – because you really don’t know how successful your direct mail marketing is for you.

Having more information is better:Recipients spend more and more time on physical mail rather than digital messages, so as a marketer look at every piece of paper apart from the screen so that you could provide them with some better information. This is considered to be the most important as you are trying to close a deal rather than just capturing their contact information. Remember your message here has to be customer centric concentrating on the benefits that the receipt would find a value, conscience, piece of mind, quality etc rather than your offering features.

Do not make the same old mistakes again:If you are implementinga direct mail strategy do not assume that the mail you have sent will automatically converts into receipts. Direct mail works when it has targeted towards the right people offering the right set of information. It’s not all about the discounts where customers appreciate your organization when you have information shared is useful and relevant enough.

The Content:An average UK Household generally receives about direct mailers a year and that is a lot of mail and lot of competition. So you need your content to work hard in such a way that it does not bore your customers with huge information but giving them all the facts so that youdo whatever you want them to do.

Keeping your data updated:Data is considered to be useless until and unless it tells you something important. It is also considered to be useless if the data that you have is old. Successful direct mailing here demands an upto date data.

Incorporating these best practices would ensure you and your organization with effective marketing results, increasing the ROI through direct mail.Still have questions in mind post them in the comments section below.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Email Marketing

This $20 Email Tool Could Take Your Marketing Strategy to New Heights

Email Marketing

How to Use Video in Your Email Marketing

Email Marketing

5 Tips for Better Email Marketing Performance