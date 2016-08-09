Six Growth Hacking Tips For Content Marketers

August 9, 2016 5 min read

Want to stand out online?

To truly get noticed in the increasingly crowded world that is the internet, then you need to learn how to market your content in new and creative ways.

A Facebook post here or there and an occasional email campaign will no longer cut it. You have to be willing to use every method at your disposal to get your content in front of new eyes and grow your audience.

Luckily, there are a few simple hacks that will allow you to explode the success of your content marketing campaigns and put your business on the fast track to success.

1. Use Buzzsumo to create higher performing content

The first step and most important step in any content marketing campaign is creating high quality content that your audience needs and wants.

Without the high quality content to back up your marketing efforts, you will never be able to truly succeed. The real struggle that most entrepreneurs face, however, is not actually creating great content. It is finding the content to create in the first place.

Luckily, Buzzsumo has a free tool that allows you to analyze trending content and discover the highest performing topics within your niche.

With a few simple searches, you can create a list of hot topics that will exponentially increase the success of your content marketing campaigns.

2. Start blogging on LinkedIn

As far as social media goes, LinkedIn is an efficient way to grow your network, your brand, and your authority at a rapid pace.

One of the best ways to take advantage of LinkedIn is to start publishing blog posts directly onto its Pulse platform.

While it will probably not generate the same level of traffic you might expect from other content marketing methods, the professionalism of LinkedIn will help you increase your authority within your niche and position yourself as an expert in your field.

3. Gamify your blog

With the recent rage that is Pokémon Go, the power of gamification is clearer now more than ever before.

A great way to build your audience, improve the shareability of your content, and increase user engagement on your blog is to gamify your blog with things like badges, votes, and personalized user accounts.

There are a number of WordPress plugins that you can use to help gamify your blog, and while this may not be a direct method of marketing your content, in the long run, it’s a great marketing “hack” to have a product or service that people love using.

By gamifying your blog, you will have people coming back to you on a more regular basis and enjoying your content a helluva lot more.

4. Think outside of the box

If you are an online entrepreneur who relies solely on your blog for generating content, then you need to think outside of the box and step outside of your comfort zone.

Start creating YouTube videos, podcasts, Udemy courses, and slideshow presentations.

Not only will you have more success in your content marketing efforts by using a wider variety of platforms, but you will also open up the doors for potential revenue streams you had never considered before.

5. Write more

If you want your content to rank on the first page of Google for any keyword (which I am assuming you do) then you need to start writing more.

I see a lot of bloggers who focus on quantity over quality, publishing a dozen or so 500 word articles each month, never realizing that the true way to rise through the ranks of Google and effectively market your content is to write fewer articles that are longer and offer more value.

6. Post content on social media more than once

Lots of bloggers believe that they can only share new content on social media once.

The simple truth, however, is that if you want to have success in online entrepreneurship then you need to start sharing your content several times across several platforms. There are even tools to help you automate this.

While you will typically generate the most clicks on the first day that you share new content, you will have more views, likes, and shares if you are sharing your content more than once.

I recommend sharing new content three times over the course of the first week of its publication. In my experience, you will typically have a reduction in your click rate of about 20-30% for each additional day that you post.

But if you do the math, sharing an article 3 times that has 100 views on the first day with a 20% reduction in click-throughs would still generate an extra 96 views in the first week!

The internet is crowded with new content on a daily basis, and standing out from this crowd is no easy task.

However, if you are willing to take an unconventional approach to content marketing, you can start to generate more traffic to your content than ever before. And if you want even more hacks to really explode your traffic, check out my 101 traffic tips.

By thinking outside of the box and utilizing tactics that most entrepreneurs do not even know about, you will quickly propel your content (and your revenue) to new levels.

