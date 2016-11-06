Abdullahi Muhammed
Founder and CEO, Oxygenmat
Abdullahi Muhammed is a writer, entrepreneur and the proud founder and CEO of Oxygenmat, a content marketing company. He regularly writes for Forbes, The Huffington Post, and a few other sites.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Why Entrepreneurs Should Keep Up With New Technologies
Successful entrepreneurs will make it a point to dedicate at least some time to becoming aware of new technological trends, and even test driving them.
How to Deliver A Great Localized Customer Experience
Customers are king and expect to be treated as such.
Four Challenges (Millennial) Social Entrepreneurs Should Account For When Running Their Businesses
If you're about to start a social enterprise, you need to realize that social entrepreneurship comes with its unique challenges.
Stay In School: Five Reasons Why Wannabe Entrepreneurs Should Pursue Higher Education
While there are certainly success stories involving college dropouts, the truth is that a large number of people will benefit personally and professionally from completing their degrees.
Five Ways to Create Epic Content (Even If You Have Zero Copywriting Experience)
While you may believe that competing with the millions of other bloggers furiously typing on their Macbooks from local cafes is an impossible task for a grammar flunkie, the truth of the matter is, this actually makes things easier!
Nine Common Legal Mistakes Small Business Owners Make
In the haste to get the businesses off the ground, entrepreneurs focus on everything but the legal considerations of operating a business. And these are the very things that can bring you down.