Leadership Lessons From Marvel Characters

August 9, 2016 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Spider-Man, Hulk, Iron Man, Wolverine, Doctor Strange, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Magneto, Jean Grey, Wanda Maximoff, Carol Danvers, Black Widow, Professor X, Loki, Quicksilver, Nick Fury, Gambit, Ant-man, Mystique and many more in the list have made their name in the Marvel Comics. Martin Goodman, the eldest of 13 children, languished for something big.

He worked hard, took chances on his intuition, and decided to start his own company, Timely Publications. Nobody cognized that an American publisher of pulp magazines, paperback, and comic books, would be launching the company that would become the most popular comic book on earth, Marvel Comics. If you want to mount that wave, there are few important leadership lessons for success from the Marvel characters.

“I will find a way to save us all” -Thor, The Dark World

Thor believed in making the risks even bigger. Thus, practically, it tells us to challenge the deadlines so as to build big things fast enough. When people want to succeed, they need all the motivation they can muster up, and that comes from committing yourself to colossal you can't ignore.

“They say that the best weapon is the one you never have to fire. I respectfully disagree. I prefer the weapon you only have to fire once. -Tony Stark, Iron Man

When you are good in communicating and public relations, it’s obvious to use it in pitching it to the right investors. It’s your weapon which can dominate on the minds of others. As Tony says, “Once it is fired, you won’t have to use it again.”, you want to pitch again and again. You will have to use your skills wisely in order to be a great leader. Entrepreneurship is not a child’s game because it necessitates maturity factor in certain circumstances where a naive would fall deep while an experienced one won’t.

“Sometimes you’ve got to run before you can walk” -Tony Stark, Iron Man

The quote suggests the thriving and toiling you ought to do if you want to live a financially secure and solid life. Perspiration is bound to be poured off. Tony Stark, one of the richest characters, is showcased wise and dauntless in making any decisions. Literally, running here is nothing but working hard to accomplish your desired destination and when you do it, success will be at your feet. The state of walking is justified, then.

“Our Very Strength Incites Challenge. Challenge Incites Conflict. And Conflict Breeds Catastrophe."

Vision’s vision- Vision tells about the misfortune thing or misused aspect-Strength. It is one of our attributes which when utilized positively yields great results but if mislaid then, it outcomes as catastrophic. Vision’s vision is very simple- Do something nice for those you’re serving with. In one movie scene, we see him helping Scarlett Witch in cooking. He doesn’t believe in manipulating others with his strengths but act nice to connect with others.

“The price of freedom is high… and it’s a price I’m willing to pay!” -Captain America

Freedom is not freeing yourself from doing any type of work but it is the freedom of what you want to do with your life. People are afraid somehow to pay for it; it is a matter of small risk they must take. The price will be high; the struggle is mandatory. Captain America ranks highest in the most lovable characters of Marvel Comics. Perhaps, this is the only reason.

“One day, perhaps, I will make you proud” –Thor to Odin

It’s about the confidence you have in yourself. You might fail today, but it won’t be the same thing tomorrow. Self-confidence is one of the key factors every aspiring entrepreneur possess. It automatically overcomes the pressure, obstacles and the difficulties in your professional and personal life.

In short, the Marvel story is an everlasting reflection of every great comic book. Marvel's real-life hero came in the form of an entertainment businessman. Martin's story teaches that if you want to know how it feels to create something great, you must also know how to use your strength and stand outside the periphery of failure.