Finance

How Silicon Valley is Changing the Fintech Space

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
How Silicon Valley is Changing the Fintech Space
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
CEO of SmartBiz
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Known for consumer sweethearts like Apple and Facebook, Northern California is now tackling a less sexy though infinitely important task. Silicon Valley is bringing change to outdated financial systems through advanced financial technology (FinTech). A line of business based on using software to provide financial services, FinTech companies are generally startups founded to disrupt established financial systems that have been slow to embrace online technology. Examples include companies like Square, PayPal and Credit Karma. Traditional bank lending has been called “low hanging fruit’ for FinTech disruption, ripe for change with global FinTech investment set to more than double by 2018. Silicon Valley-based companies, like SmartBiz, are working to instigate much needed changes in small business bank lending.

Related: Avoid These 5 Common Small-Business Financing Mistakes

The decline of small business bank lending.

One of the ways traditional banking has not helped Americans is by clamping down on small business lending after the economic crisis of 2008. Small businesses are truly the backbone of American economic strength, providing opportunities, bringing innovative products and services to the marketplace and creating jobs. For many small businesses, their success depends on access to credit and with most banks not lending to small businesses, many businesses have been forced to turn to expensive alternative options. When entrepreneurs don’t have access to low cost funds, small business growth can screech to a halt. The SmartBiz team knew there had to be a better way and worked to bring low, single digit rate SBA bank loans back to small businesses while transforming the traditionally slow and difficult application, underwriting and funding process.

Related: 5 Small Business Financing Trends to Watch

Bank lending and technology.

If a small business owner is lucky enough to secure a single digit interest rate loan by going directly to a traditional bank, the process is likely lengthy and clunky. And many times, a business will go through a long application process with a bank just to be declined after several months of back and forth. FinTech companies, like SmartBiz, are increasing approval rates for SBA loans with an online marketplace and streamlining the bank lending process by incorporating online automation.

The increase in small business alternative lending.

As banks left small business lending in 2008, some alternative FinTech lenders stepped in to fill the void. These new entrants offer speed though with high rates and fees. Combined with short terms, such expensive funding can be disastrous and trap entrepreneurs in a debt spiral.

Traditional banks partnering with FinTech.

FinTech and bank partnerships, like the ones that SmartBiz and its bank partners have developed, enable small businesses to now easily secure SBA loans with 6.25 percent rates and 10 year terms. One of the reasons traditional banks shunned small business lending is that processing costs are high. For example, it costs banks about the same to facilitate a $200,000 loan as a $2 million dollar loan. The SmartBiz technology platform solves this problem by enabling banks to underwrite and originate quickly and profitably. In the end, banks that leverage SmartBiz can achieve success-defining benefits such as access to new small business customers, lower SBA loan processing costs and increased profitability. Small businesses are thrilled too; the likelihood of getting an SBA loan increase with the SmartBiz marketplace, they’re able to secure the best loan product on the market and their speed to funding is as fast as a week after completing their online application.  

Related: Why Alternative Financing Options Might Be Best for Your Small Business

Bottom line.

The good news for small business owners is that it’s getting easier and faster to get low cost SBA bank funding via FinTech and bank partnerships. Unfortunately, the expanded FinTech lending landscape includes some lenders with high rates and short terms. SmartBiz recommends that entrepreneurs research their lending options in detail. Seek out articles from reputable publications like Entrepreneur. Look for unbiased customer reviews from sites like TrustPilot. The more informed you are going into the loan process, the more likely you will be to get the best loan to help strengthen and grow your enterprise.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Finance

The 5 Fastest, Surest Ways to Lose Money

Finance

How to Profit Without Venture Capital

Finance

W-9s and Four Other Business Tax Forms Entrepreneurs Need to Know About