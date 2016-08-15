3 Ways Fear of Failure Blocks Your Path to Success

August 15, 2016 4 min read

It's important to realize that there is nothing stopping you from living an amazing life -- a life you’ve dreamed of since you started your entrepreneurial journey. We live in an incredible time. Today, we have access to information and tools in a way that makes what was once out of reach possible for any entrepreneur.

We have access to the Internet, social media, podcasts, books, videos and many forms of inspiration that take the guess work out of growing a profitable business. We have all the resources that take away the old school gatekeepers that you would have encountered in the past.

Yet, with this access and the tools, too many people settle for a life and business that could best be described as "existing." They don’t chase set big business goals and don’t believe this kind of life is possible for them. The reason is that a fear of failure keeps them from believing and taking action. Each of us struggles with a fear of failure and it keeps us from starting or growing our business. Here are three ways how.

1. It feeds into your self-limiting beliefs.

There are self-liming beliefs every entrepreneur has to overcome to achieve success in their business. These beliefs are rooted in what we perceive are the negative qualities that hold us back. The fear of failure amplifies what we already struggle with and convinces us that these beliefs are a reality -- they are not.

You can get over a fear of failure and beat your self-limiting beliefs by taking action despite them. Change starts with you believing it’s possible in your life. It then becomes a reality when you do the hard work. Beat your fear by consistently doing the work despite your fear. Consistency and a strong plan will grow your business and income.

2. It keeps you from seeing past your situation.

The fear of failure has a funny way of making everything in your business seem like it’s not working. It feels like what you’re going through right now is all that’s possible in your entrepreneurial journey. It covers the road to success and gets you detoured in your current situation. It doesn’t have to.

In a moment of experiencing a setback, close your eyes and breathe. Realize that life isn’t over and that you can overcome that momentary setback and continue to grow your business. Your current situation doesn’t have to be your permanent situation if you move past your fear of failure.

3. It convinces you that settling is an option.

It’s hard making changes that lead to whatever a successful life and business mean to you. Settling for what feels like a “good enough” business is a more appealing option. The fear of failing and failing publicly, make "good enough" look like “incredible.”

Yes, creating your dream business will probably be one of the hardest things you do. Yes, you will experience failure and it may be public. But, the life that’s waiting for you beats living a life of regret. Life is too short to let a fear of failure keep you from doing what it takes to overcome difficult situations in your business. You can and will if you decide good enough is not enough for your life.

Fear is a natural emotion, but it can be an asset instead of a stumbling block. Fear can keep you on your toes and can help you make sure you have a solid plan. It can help you move forward cautiously and could help you see trouble ahead.

It took four years of beating fear, creating a plan and taking massive action, but it was worth the struggle because I now wake up to a business I love. Anything that’s worth it in life won’t come easy and that’s a good thing. You learn to be grateful for what you worked hard to accomplish. You’ll never get rid of fear completely. So, take action anyway.