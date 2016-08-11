$5 Million Raised Since Change in Equity Crowdfunding Rules

August 11, 2016 2 min read

In just under three months, investors have raised more than $5 million for businesses through equity crowdfunding, according to a group that tracks the funding method.

On May 16, the rules for equity crowdfunding expanded, opening up the method to anyone. Previously, only accredited investors who met certain financial requirements were eligible to back businesses in this manner.

Now, even first-timers can “fund startups online with as little as a few hundred dollars of investments,” according to a press release from NextGen Crowdfunding.

In its $5 million benchmark, the group highlighted equity crowdfunding campaigns that have met their minimum goals.

“It’s encouraging to see how both entrepreneurs and investors are embracing equity crowdfunding,” says Aubrey Chernick, founder of NextGen Crowdfunding, in the release. “This new era of crowdfunding is creating powerful opportunities for both investors and startups.”

According to NextGen, here are the companies “that have passed their minimum goals as of the time of this announcement”: