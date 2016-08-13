How To Make Sure Your Email Newsletter Doesn't Instantly Go to Trash

August 13, 2016 3 min read

Email marketing is by far your safest bet to market your product and services which is available at an equal platform to everyone, for completely free. Users do no complain because of the minimal invasion into users personal lives (as compared to the most irritating obsolete form of marketing of SMS promotional). Marketers are happy because it costs them nothing, and can be done on the go from anywhere using their smartphone.

Sounds like a win-win for everyone right? It would have been, had it not been to the huge portion of readers that instantly mark your company’s e-newsletters into spam without even opening them, or delete them right from their notifications page. Why is this happening?

So you’ve designed the best e-newsletter to spam all your contact list and seem pretty happy about it. But so far, you’re getting barely any response back – despite sending over 6 digit number of contacts. What’s wrong here? Perhaps it’s the fundamental way we see e-newsletters in the first place. Here’s what needs to be done:

Balance between information and promotions

This may surprise you, but most people lead pretty occupied lives and could not be less bother about the 0.1% discount you’re offering on a purchase that’s about 15 days of your income on their portal. If you mark such bogus ads too much in your e-newsletter, users are never going to open them.

A good balance of information and ads would be 90:10. The more you keep the user engaged in actual articles they want to read, the more they’ll actually retain – and possibly actually read the ads as well.

Have reasonable subject lines. Please.

All capitals, shouting emails that announce discounts are guaranteed never to be opened. They go in the same category as “you’ve won a lottery from coca cola!” – spam. Have reasonable subject lines – that don’t exaggerate your product or service. Understandably, you’re excited about the launch – but please, keep the adjectives to the minimum.

Understand your purpose

The e-newsletter’s designed for a core aim – whether to remind the user of new updates, unlocks, upgrades or product launches or just reminding the user that your brand still exists. Having a very clearly defined motive may help reduce times a lot. This will help you design the letter better as well as target users specifically for your goal.

Re-evaluate whether a newsletter is even needed or not

In most situations, you really don’t even need a newsletter, to begin with. If your website, product, or good is brilliant enough to begin with, you won’t need to remind your existing users of it. Ideally, that should be the goal – that users automatically come to your portal and sue its services. Aim for reaching such a level and you’ll make matters much simpler.

Keep it short and simple

The email itself should never have very high-resolution photographs or text heavy content. Keeping it short and crisp, or perhaps leaving the user craving for more (such as followed by “click here to read more” hyperlink) will achieve your purpose fine.

