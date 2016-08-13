5 Ways To Make Your Pinterest Page Gain More Followers

August 13, 2016 3 min read

In their initial days, bloggers and digital marketers often find it difficult to get a strong fan following. While the reasons can vary, there is no doubt that most of us end up making very basic mistakes that can be avoided.

Be it for personal usage or converting your company page into a strong brand identity, by being active on Pinterest, you can not only get more followers but can get some traffic diverted to your blog/company page/website too.

Here’s your to-do-list for Pinterest; at a beginner’s stage.

Getting followers:

There is one simple rule that implies to most of the social media tools. You follow someone and they follow you back. Go to the search option on Pinterest and search for the terms that best suit your interest or the domain that you are involved in.

Suppose I was running men’s fashion-centric portal, I would type in a search query such as ‘Mens Fashion’ ‘Mens Grooming’ ‘Fitness Tips Men’ so forth, so on. The results will contain pins, boards, and pinners. Keep in mind, our interest lies with pinners. So follow as many as you can for them to follow you back and that will allow you to grow your audience.

Be sure that you interact with them. Comment on their images, like the pictures, to get the same response back.

Create theme-based boards

Creating boards are easy. Just visit your Pinterest profile and click on the “boards” tab and select “create board”.

Post that you will get a pop-up in which you need to fill all the information correctly! For your domain create 4-5 boards that are genre based, which makes it easy for the readers to find what they are looking for. Keep in mind, crisp communication is the most appropriate way to gain following,

Join Boards

Visit boards of interest, find their admin(s) and ask them to join the board as a contributor. You can also leave your own URLs there to gain the relevant traffic to your page.

Connect other social media accounts

Pinterest now allows you to connect your Twitter and Facebook profiles to its page. This cross-functionality will allow you to inter-exchange your followers on different platforms and yield better results.

For example, if you share a pin update directly via Pinterest to your twitter page, chances are that more people will join you on Pinterest

Good quality images

Last but not the least! If your image quality is low, then rest assured that people will opt not to follow you. A good quality image gives a lasting image to the consumer and makes it easy for them to relate to the relevant subject. You can also use infographics to attract more leads as most people prefer pictorial representation instead of reading a lot of verbal content.

Be advised, that these are just initial steps to work on Pinterest and there is much more that you can do to get more mileage out of Pinterest. We will try and bring in more such content to you to give you more insights on how you can make your social media presence felt, without denting a hole in your pocket.