Why Converting to Instagram Business Is Not a Winning Brand Strategy

It was a marketer’s dream come true when Instagram announced the launch of its tools for businesses. (Analytics and insights built into the app? Yes, please.)

But before rushing to create a business profile for your brand, let’s examine a similar journey taken by Instagram’s parent company, Facebook.

Ten years ago, Facebook introduced “pages", which allowed organizations (and celebrities, pets, food groups) to make public profiles to interact with their fans on the platform. It was a great way for brands to engage with existing fans to cultivate advocacy. In 2007, over 10,000 businesses were taking advantage of Facebook pages. At the time, a page was a page- there was no way to differentiate a business page from a personal one.

Facebook then started rolling out “business pages", and over the next several years attracted marketers to convert to business with in-depth analytics, insights, and advertising. In 2014, Facebook announced an update to the News Feed -- a change to the algorithm that would limit the reach of business pages, and populate feeds so users “see more of what they want”. (Sounds familiar to the news Instagram recently shared with us, right?)

This change ultimately forced Facebook page owners pay to have their content seen as sponsored posts, even by the existing fans who follow the page. Although Facebook positioned this as a way to de-clutter the News Feed as way to create a better experience for the users, we now know that this change was implemented so Facebook could monetize. They saw the value the platform brought to brands, and seized the business opportunity. Free ride over.

If we knew that Facebook would make pages' organic reach nonexistent back in 2007, we wouldn’t have wasted our time and money building a fan base for a page that won’t be seen. We would have gotten more creative with our digital marketing strategies and put our effort into building an active community another way. In other words, we would have been better off without "business pages.”

At the end of the day, Facebook is a business and their apps are evolving (for good, or ill) to reach their business objectives. We now know what Facebook is capable of and can predict where their protégé Instagram is headed, so we can use this information to limit the impact these new changes may have on our brands.

