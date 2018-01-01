Madeline Popelka

Madeline is a savvy marketer who creates opportunities for brands in the digital space. Her consulting company, Digi, helps brands boost their digital presence through social media, influencer marketing, and strategic partnerships.
Social Media Marketing
4 Steps for Creating an Online Path to Purchase
Turn your followers, impressions and engagements into sales using these social media tactics.
Why Converting to Instagram Business Is Not a Winning Brand Strategy
When we see brands advertising on Instagram, it removes the human factor from those brands.