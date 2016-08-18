Paid Time Off

How Millennials May Be Ruining Vacations for All of Us

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
How Millennials May Be Ruining Vacations for All of Us
Image credit: Shutterstock
3 min read

It’s no surprise that most hardworking Americans don’t take their paid time off. From increased work pressures to “vacation shame,” workers feel pressured to forfeit their hard-earned days off -- especially millennials.

Although studies have revealed the benefits of taking time off -- increased productivity, job commitment and reduced stress, to name a few -- workers still feel the need to stay at work and give up on those beach days. A recent report by Project: Time Off (P:TO), The Work Martyr’s Cautionary Tale, found that this trend is only going to accelerate.

Pulling in data from an online survey by GfK with 5,641 participants ages 18 and older in full-time positions and information from Pew Research Center, the report uncovers a number of surprising things regarding the rise of the “work martyr” mentality and its effects on the workforce.

So what exactly is a work martyr? According to P:TO, a work martyr holds “the belief that it is difficult to take vacation because: ‘no one else can do the work at my company while I’m away,’ ‘I want to show complete dedication to my company and job,’ ‘I don’t want others to think I’m replaceable’ and ‘I feel guilty using my paid time off.’”

The study found that almost half of surveyed millennials (43 percent) fall under the work martyr definition -- compared to just 29 percent of overall respondents.

But it’s not only their age that’s different -- their beliefs are too. Nearly half of millennials think it’s a good thing to be seen as a work martyr by their boss, and 35 percent think it is good to be seen in this way by colleagues too. To the contrary, 39 percent of gen Xers and 32 percent of boomers think this reputation is good.

An air of uncertainty and disapproval for taking time off proves ever-prevalent in offices today. Seven in 10 millennials say their company cultures say nothing or sends discouraging or mixed messages about taking time off. These mixed messages may be pushing millennials to give up their vacation days to show their dedication to their jobs.

Many millennials agree that when employees take time off, they are less stressed, recharged and willing to put in extra hours at work when necessary -- but they still fear to do it themselves.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Paid Time Off

How to Build an Unlimited Vacation Policy That Fits Your Team

Paid Time Off

Skipping Your Vacation Is Ruining Your Career. Here's Why.

Paid Time Off

Is 'Paid Time-Off' Actually Possible?