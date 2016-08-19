These Women Are Painting Rio Olympics With Tri-Colour

August 19, 2016 3 min read

While the medal tally might not show it, but there is no denying that the Indian athletes across domains have put-up an admirable performance at the on-going Olympics in Rio.

What is also admirable is the fact that most of our women athletes have performed beyond expectations and shut the mouth of few big guns who had said earlier that the whole contingent of Indian athletes would return empty handed and are there just to click selfies.

There is no doubt that these women are creating raves in Rio, and if you are one of those, who had thought that it would only be men athletes who would win medals for us, we are sure that you have got the surprise of your life.

Here are few Indian women who are leaving no stones unturned to prove themselves by winning the hearts of people.

A Gymnast Making The Country Proud At Every Spin She Take

At the tender age of 23 Dipa Karmakar is in the league of athletes such as Sania Nehwal. Today she needs no introduction. Though she was unable to grab the medal, but still she has made our country proud by taking India to the finals of Women “Vault gymnastics” in Olympic Games Rio 2016.

Her dedication towards the sports is something that needs to be admired. As an entrepreneur, you can learn a lot from this young sports girl. Her commitment towards sport, her strategy to fight with her competitor and respect towards her mentor is worth learning.

This Indian Freestyle Wrestler Delivers First Medal To India

Hailing from the small town Rohtak (Haryana), Sakshi Malik has made the country proud by bringing its first medal. Malik won the bronze medal in wrestling on Thursday, bringing joy and smiles on the billions of faces.

After conquering Rio, as per policy decision by the government, she is all set to be conferred with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, which is known as the country's highest sporting honour.

This proves, no matter where you are from, but your hard work and passion towards your goals will make sure that you end-up on the winning note.

A Historic Win By This 21 Year Old Indian Badminton Player

On Thursday, PV Sindhu’s historic win promised another medal to the country. Sindhu yesterday beat Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the semi finals of singles badminton and roared into the finals to take on Carolina Marin of Spain, in her bid to claim the gold. This 21-year-old inspires lot of budding entrepreneurs to strive for their dreams and turn into reality.