Workplace Diversity

Why Facebook Isn't Getting More Diverse

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read

Facebook has failed to hire a significant number of nonwhite and female employees, despite establishing a point-based reward system that incentivizes recruiters to bring in black, Hispanic and female engineers.

Recruiters at Facebook receive one point for every white or Asian male employee they recruit and two points for hires outside of those demographics that are already overrepresented within the company. Previously, the value of each “diversity” recruit was 1.5 points. However, the company-wide demographic breakdown remains stagnant. Four percent of its U.S. employees are Hispanic and 2 percent are black -- unchanged from 2014 and 2015. In 2014, 31 percent of Facebook employees were women. Today, 33 percent are women, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Related: Diversity Programs Often Make Workplaces Less Diverse, New Study Finds

The tactics that Facebook’s recruiters have devised for tracking down diverse talent on LinkedIn include searching the network for individuals who attended historically black colleges or are members of Hispanic engineer organizations, for example. They also seek out individuals with common Hispanic names or attempt to recruit people based on their profile pictures, the Journal reports.

In June, two sociology professors published a study regarding the effectiveness of various strategies to increase company diversity in the Harvard Business Review. Frank Dobbin of Harvard University and Alexandra Kalev of Tel Aviv University gathered data from 829 U.S. companies to examine which types of initiatives hinder diversity efforts, vs. which methods are more likely to succeed.

For one, they found that companies cannot trust their employees to follow through with hiring more diverse candidates. They also noted that the word “diversity” itself may be the culprit of a failed initiative for increased representation. (You can read a summary of their findings -- diversity hiring do’s and don’ts -- here.)

The Wall Street Journal interviewed Dobbin about Facebook’s point-based system, which he says is “not a really effective way to change behavior. It can backfire.” While Facebook argues that its minority recruits are not merely an “add-on” to interview lists, the company’s failure to shift its numbers indicates a different reality, despite Facebook’s intentions.

Related: How Top Companies Aim to Close the Gender Gap in Tech

Facebook needs to stop making false statements about the “pipeline,” or the lack of availability of female and nonwhite talent. These cop-out excuses undermine the efforts the company has in place to improve representation within its global enterprise. They disregard so many people who know and prove otherwise in their daily lives.

Companies are better off taking a more systemic approach to the problem internally, following Dobbin and Kalev’s findings about mentorship, diversity task forces and cross-departmental collaboration. While Facebook may be experimenting with some of these solutions already, it’s clear that giving recruiters positive reviews and bonuses when they find Spanish-speakers on LinkedIn isn’t working.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Workplace Diversity

How to Commit and Turn 'Diversity' into 'Inclusion'

Workplace Diversity

Why You Need Diversity on Your Team, and 8 Ways to Build It

Workplace Diversity

You Won't Know What You Don't Know Unless You Listen to Diverse Voices