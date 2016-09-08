Customer Relationship

Do You Know What Your Customers Want? Are You Sure?

Your world revolves around your customers, not the other way around. Treat them like it.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Do You Know What Your Customers Want? Are You Sure?
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
President of Broadsuite
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You are not your customer.

Some entrepreneurs struggle to understand and work within this concept. It’s not too surprising, really. Successful entrepreneurs are passionate, motivated people who focus on what they want to happen. They then strive to transform their vision into reality.

Entrepreneurs often make decisions based on what they think the customer wants, rather than on market data and customer feedback. It’s an easy mistake to make. Fortunately for business owners, it’s also correctable.

Business ventures must be customer-focused to a high degree or they will fail to meet customer wants and needs. Leaders of successful companies put their customers’ desires ahead of their own.

Companies benefit from good customer service.

As all experienced businesspeople can tell you, there are many benefits to providing good, professional customer service. Creating and maintaining healthy customer relations can mean the difference between a company’s success or its death -- and that holds true for established businesses as well as startups.

If you’re launching a new venture, you should spend time identifying and describing the benefits you expect to see if you focus on stellar customer-service interactions. A person’s first impression of your business is critically important. And as the saying goes, you get only one chance. Helpful, professional service is the key to providing customers with a happy and memorable first experience.

Related: To Create Great Customer Experiences, Do This

The best customer-service programs include ways to truly listen to complaints and provide resources to help find innovative solutions. Now is the perfect time to seek customer feedback and fine-tune accordingly. Because your product or service is relatively new, you can use this approach to work out all the common bugs even as you’re polishing your product or service model. You then can give your customer base exactly what it wants.

Prioritizing customer service from day one positively influences company philosophy. This can lead to a powerfully customer-focused culture, and you’ll reap the many rewards from following their lead.

Overconfidence can lead to downfall.

Confidence is an essential trait for entrepreneurs. But business owners who become too overconfident can fall into a pit of their own making. Entrepreneurs must remember they aren’t the center of the world. In fact, to be successful, they need to view the world revolving around their customers.

Related: How to Avoid the Pitfalls of 'I Get It' Syndrome

Here are some examples of the perils of overconfidence:

  • Falling for the “hard-easy effect.” A person who finds it easy to complete a task others perceive as difficult begins to believe all the other hard tasks will be easy, too.
  • Believing in your golden touch. A string of successes can lead an entrepreneur to the mistaken belief that he or she has the Midas touch. As a result, the business owner might take on projects that clearly are doomed to failure.
  • Overlooking information. An overconfident entrepreneur might start to overlook small details. While he or she is focused on grand ambitions, the small stumbling blocks pile up along the way.
  • Switching to autopilot. Performing the same activities again and again can lull a person into a false sense of security. Serial entrepreneurs -- people who launch business after business -- could begin to function without carefully considering how their actions will affect the latest endeavor. At best, this creates a new business that’s only as successful as the one before. At worst, entrepreneurs risk repeating the same mistakes time and again.

Related: The Biggest Lessons to Building a Successful Career and Legacy

As an entrepreneur, you rely on your passion and industry knowledge to propel your new business forward. But it’s important to remember you’re creating products or services for customers, not for yourself. A single mistake can spell failure. Be wary of putting yourself on a pedestal or becoming overconfident. Focus on your customers, and they will lead you to success.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Customer Relationship

Your Startup Isn't a Community? Here's How to Change That

Customer Relationship

Customers Flee for a Reason. You Need to Give Them Reasons to Stay.

Customer Relationship

How Billion-Dollar Companies Think Differently About Customer Relationships