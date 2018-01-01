Daniel Newman

Guest Writer
President of Broadsuite

Dan Newman is the president of Broadsuite where he works side by side with brands big and small to help them be found, seen and heard in a cluttered digital world. He is also the author of two books, is a business professor and a huge fan of watching his daughters play soccer. 

More From Daniel Newman

5 Ways Marketing Automation Helps Startups Succeed
If you're going up against big players in your market, automation can save time and money while collecting big-data insights for your small business.
5 Things Startups Can Learn From Digital Transformation
Larger companies are starting to take cues from startup company culture. Use your inherent advantages to your company's benefit in the face of digital transformation.
5 Tips for Managing the Digital Workforce of Your Startup
To get and keep the best employees, you have to change with the times.
Choosing the Right Cloud Platform for Your Startup
Every business needs a cloud service, but figuring out which one is right for your business could be tricky. Here's a guide on how to choose the right platform for your needs
Scaling Your Startup Without Sacrificing Your Culture of Innovation
You need to grow but you can't afford to lose your scrappy startup roots.
Don't Underestimate the Value of Chemistry in Startup Teams
Find the right mix of people and they will carry your startup to the top.
Connecting With Your Customer Is What Drives Relationship Marketing
Today's customers want a good product they connect with on an emotional level.
Do You Know What Your Customers Want? Are You Sure?
Your world revolves around your customers, not the other way around. Treat them like it.
The Competitive Advantage of a Startup's 'Beta Mindset'
As innovations continue to disrupt traditional industries, embrace the startup mindset to find your competitive edge.
Are You Looking to Make a Sale or Create a Customer?
Put sales on the backburner, and focus on increasing your customer lifetime value.
You Can't Thrive When Your Strategy Is Merely to Survive
The natural impulse is to hunker down when the economy slows, but tough times are uniquely suited for boldly setting your brand apart.
The 4 Mindsets That Will Make or Break Your Startup
Your startup mindset can make or break your business plan. Use positivity, passion and self-awareness for greater success.
What Social Media Can Teach Us About Managing Customer Experience
Businesses don't have to guess what customers want anymore. Taking a look at social media will tell you all you need to know about your audience.
You Can't Scale Your Startup If You Forget Your Customers
Create an outstanding customer experience and every other goal will be within reach.
Visual Marketing and the Future of Geolocation
Be prepared for the future of personalized marketing through geolocation.
