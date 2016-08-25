How Consistent Exercise Makes You More Productive

August 25, 2016 4 min read

Exercise may be something that you say there is no time for in your daily schedule. It is important to make it a part of your daily routine to increase your productivity at work. It can help you release stress, create a creative game plan, and strategize your daily priority list. Thinking with a clear mind, combining exercise and meditation, helps workers stay on task and focus better.

Mind Refresher

As a busy executive, CEO, or entrepreneur, you have a lot on your mind. A cluttered mind can make it difficult to stay on-task and think clearly. Take a break and exercise. It does not have to be vigorous, but a brisk walk or walk on a treadmill can help refresh your mind and help you stay focused.

At the same time, you also need to eat healthy to fuel your body and mind to get through a tough workout. Successful entrepreneurs will say that exercise is critical for success.

Releases Endorphins

With a Forbes Billionaires list position at 330 and a net worth of $5-billion, Richard Branson makes exercising part of his morning routine, that starts promptly at 5:00 a.m. every morning. Exercising releases healthy endorphins that energize you. You feel better, have more energy, and are ready to tackle your daily tasks.

If you have an important business meeting, make sure you exercise before heading to the office. You will have a sharper mind and will be able to retain more of your presentation without having to reference notes much.\

Builds Stronger Workforces

Some companies have implemented exercise or activity breaks for their teams. This helps build a stronger workforce as the team members work together and release stress. During team activities, it can generate creativity to solve an issue with a project. More goals are met on the company and personal levels when employees partake in a bit of physical activity such as working out in the company exercise room, playing kickball or even playing some interactive video games, such as Wii Fit.

Reduces Stress

Exercising does reduce stress. If you travel frequently for business reasons, you can still exercise and stay fit while traveling. There are hotel room workout routines designed specifically for executives staying at a hotel without a gym. Walking around the city you are visiting is a good way to get some exercise, take in some local culture, and relax a bit before an important business meeting. Having a clear mind before the meeting will help you display more confidence and speak clear thoughts.

Improves Overall Health

Working out and exercising does improve your overall health. When you are healthy, you get more done at the office. Even when the season change, staying healthy through diet and exercise improve your overall health. The weather can affect your productivity. When it is hot and humid, you are sluggish and unfocused. In colder weather, you work a little faster.

You can change the setting of your workspace to make it brighter and weather interference free so that your productivity and efficiency are not threatened.

Boosts Creativity

While exercising, your mind may wander to something that has been giving you trouble with a project at work. You might just come up with a creative solution to that problem that has stunted productivity on the project. Creativity comes at the strangest times – like in the shower or in the middle of an intense workout. It is important to take advantage of this boost of creativity, write down your ideas and put them to work when you get back to the office.

Greater Workplace Satisfaction

Exercising, even lightly, before starting your day can make you feel more satisfied with your job. By making a few tweaks to your daily routine, you are setting yourself up to be more productive and stay on-task. Workplace satisfaction reduces employee turnover rates. Some employers offer gym memberships in lieu of cash bonuses to keep their employees healthy, fit, and happy with their jobs.

Closing Thoughts

Exercise improves productivity in multiple ways. Staying fit and healthy is important for productivity. Those that eat a healthier diet are more productive at the office. Fatty foods and unhealthy eating practices slow your metabolism and reduce productivity. Make time every day to exercise, eat healthy and brainstorm ideas to move a difficult project along a bit faster. If your days are typically hectic, create a list of priority tasks and adjust it after your morning exercise routine as you may be up for tackling harder tasks first with some extra motivation.

