The Holy Grail of Profitable Shipping (Infographic)

Here's exactly how to determine which shipping offers work best for your margins.

September 18, 2016 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When it comes to converting customers on site, little else works better than a free shipping offer. After all, 80 percent of U.S. shoppers cite shipping cost and speed of delivery as a heavily influential factor when they buy a product from certain brand.

Lower the cost to free and offer two-day shipping to go along with it, and you’ve got yourself a bundle deal - and likely increased conversion rates.

But, more sales doesn’t translate to increased revenue if you’re taking a hit on margins. Not even Amazon can turn a profit from their free shipping offer, which is why they just increased their minimum order value for the service.

What you offer in terms of shipping should vary based on what you sell, to whom you sell it and where you are shipping it. Free shipping is not the holy grail, especially if you can’t turn a profit.

Here’s a handy guide to walk you through the shipping strategies that might work best for your brand and product offering.