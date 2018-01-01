Tracey Wallace

Amazon
7 Pitfalls to Avoid When Launching on Amazon (Infographic)
Your brand cannot afford to not be where shoppers are.
Holiday Marketing
The Holiday Marketing Campaign Hall of Fame (Infographic)
See the fascinating history of holiday marketing campaigns and get inspired to craft your own memorable retail messaging this year.
Shipping Strategies
The Holy Grail of Profitable Shipping (Infographic)
Here's exactly how to determine which shipping offers work best for your margins.
Consumer Habits
Know This About Modern Consumer Behavior or Forget Reaching Your Revenue Goals
The first half of year is gone. Here's the data you need to amplify sales with better channel merchandising in the second half.
Fashion
Sagging Clothing Sales Show 'Retail-On-Demand' Is Disrupting Even High-End Fashion
The Internet's pervasive reshaping of how people shop has altered the leisurely seasonal rhythms of high fashion and blurred the distinction between exclusive and mass market retailers.
Retail Businesses
How the Recession Affected Entrepreneur Financing In the Best Way Possible
The recession is why flash sale sites are old news, online-only stores are opening brick-and-mortars and why luxury brands now forgo exclusivity.
Celebrity Endorsement
How Beyoncé Turned Flash Tattoos Into Much More Than a Flash-in-the-Pan Success
Pay attention to how the Queen Bey herself created -- by chance -- a slam-dunk collaboration for a growing brand.