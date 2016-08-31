5 Reasons Why Mobile Will Play A Bigger Role In B2B Commerce

August 31, 2016 2 min read

Imagine a shopkeeper sitting in his shop and quickly looking at the catalog in between dealing with customers and without having to worry about internet connection, logging in or booting a device. Isn’t it interesting and hassle free?

With the surge in internet and smartphone penetration, mobiles for sure, are going to bring a revolution in B2B commerce space. There are currently 3.42 billion internet users worldwide, equaling 46 per cent global penetration, this figure indicates that mobiles will be turning the face of the commerce industry for multiple reasons and here are they.

1. Most of B2B business happens on the phone, either through calls or through chat apps. This segment of buyers and sellers have bypassed the PC boom and straightaway adopted smartphone technology for enhancing their business.

2. It suits their requirement of always-on connectivity. Sellers and buyers in the B2B are literally 24x7 available for business and mobile is just the right tool for that.

3. The handiness of a mobile phone brings another critical success factor, that of multi-tasking, especially since they are interacting with people in their offline world the whole day. Also, mobile makes multi-tasking far easier and efficient as compared to a PC.

4. B2B is a repeat behavior business which makes a mobile app more relevant to both buyers and sellers. A B2B buyer or seller has a very good reason to keep an app forever. It can almost become like a part of his life.

5. Sheer space constraint itself makes it difficult to keep a PC or a laptop in the case of many wholesalers and shopkeepers.

So, if you are planning to enter into eCommerce space, mobile is the best option for you.

(With inputs from Devesh Rai, CEO, Founder, Wydr)