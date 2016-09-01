Best Features, Quirks and Tips to Love About iOS 10

September 1, 2016 4 min read

Google was one step ahead and started rolling out its latest Android 7.0 Nougat OS on August 22, to the Nexus devices that were enrolled in the Android Beta program. Apple will release the iOS 10 in September alongside the iPhone7, but for now, users can install the seventh public update, while for developers is available the eighth beta.

Of course, there are some bugs that give headaches, but they will be fixed eventually because Apple wants to make sure that the operating system won’t have flaws that will be exploited by hackers. Either way, there are plenty cool new features that are worth mentioning, but we’ll focus on the ones that we believe will appeal every Apple fan.

More Information To Access On The Lock Screen

Previously, on the lock screen appeared a single notification. Apple has decided to fill the lock screen with widgets that can be used for various purposes. For example, there’s a widget for checking the weather, one for seeing what’s next on the calendar, one for calling a favorite contact etc.

Get Rid Of Stock iOS App

The of the default applications have never been used in previous iOS version and Apple is now allowing you to remove completely Calendar, Compass, Contacts, FaceTime, Find My Friends, Home, iBooks, iTunes Store, iCloud Drive, Mail, Maps, Music, News, Notes, Podcasts, Reminders, Stocks, Tips, Videos, Voice Memos, Watch app and Weather. Even if you’ll delete the Contacts app, you’ll still have your contacts data saved on your iPhone. Also, instead of the default apps, you can choose to have access to your music, photos or The New York Times (news).

Find Your Parked Car

Living in an overpopulated town is a nightmare, especially if you like to meet up with your friends and watch games at stadiums, or go to concerts or any event that gather many people in one place. To get there, you must drive, but it’s hard to remember where you’ve parked your car and you waste a lot of time inspecting the parking lot. Instead of doing this, let iOS 10 help you find your car, as it will remember its location (GPS coordinates) and it will take you to it.

“Memories” Creates Short Videos Of Your Favorite Photos

Apple has added a new tab in Photos app which selects the best moments from a user’s life and it creates a short video containing photos. It’s nice to remember birthday parties, what happened in vacations, what new people you’ve met in a certain place, and these automatically-created videos are surely a nice way to go back in time.

iMessage Supports GIFs

iMessage users had to download a third-party keyboard to send their favorite GIF to their friends. The application was tweaked and now it allows you to reply to messages with your favorite GIF, or you can easily find photos to send, as the search feature has been improved and it works faster. Your friends may not be happy about seeing your face all the time, but you can annoy them and send them selfies, which you can take by hitting the camera button.

People And Places

These are two additions that will help you find photos by a specific person or location in your albums. iOS 10 will use facial recognition and will look into your gallery to find photos of you or the person that interest you, and the other feature will identify locations using photo metadata and it will place them on the map.

Inline Video Playback

iPhone owners will be able to watch videos in Safari inline, so that when they start watching a video in full-screen mode, they can tap the resize button, which is found in the lower right-hand corner of the screen so that the video will be played within a web page.

Let Your Friends Find You Easier

If you’re out for a drink and you’re contacted on Messages app by a friend who wants to know where you are, instead of replying to the question “Where are you”, the application will show an option with your “Current Location” and you will tap on it and share your location with your buddy. This is simpler than typing the address of the bar where you are.