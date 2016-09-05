Here Are The Winners Of The Prestigious 6th Annual Entrepreneur India Awards 2016

September 5, 2016 7 min read

Entrepreneur Media recently organized the 6th Annual Convention for entrepreneurs and startups on 23rd-24th August at, Hotel Pullman, Aerocity, New Delhi. This two-day conference saw some of the brightest minds of India – veterans and young ones alike, sharing their experience in the entrepreneurial ecosystem, also to draw attention towards some of the best practices that they follow, in order to capture the consumers' interest and get a successful business plan running smoothly. The conference included 5 distinct summits, keynotes and panel discussion, ignite talks, pitch stage, mentoring, and networking sessions aimed to give participants tailored opportunities to gain some valuable experience and build further a professional relationship with other brands that could help their ventures grow.

Within the Summit there were demo zones, experiential exhibitions, media interaction space and opportunities to connect with industry thought leaders and mentors, besides Entrepreneur’ Startup Kickoff; a platform where startups can come and pitch their business plans to investors/ VC’s/accelerators.

The event also witnessed the 6th Annual Entrepreneur India Awards 2016, the most prestigious awards in the entrepreneurship arena, where Entrepreneur Media recognizes and felicitates achievers, innovators, and suppliers, who have contributed significantly towards the development of entrepreneurship in India.

Here is the list of the winners (in no specific order), who were felicitated for their outstanding work in the entrepreneurial ecosystem:

Tech Startup of the Year - Sandeep Aggarwal, CEO and Founder, Droom

Creating disruption through technology and adding great value to the online automobile buying experience for our users, Sandeep Aggarwal was honoured by the Tech Startup of the Year Award. Aggarwal is an angel investor, serial entrepreneur, philanthropist and Internet visionary. He is the founder of two marketplaces in India, Droom, an automobile marketplace and ShopClues, the largest managed marketplace and is also CEO of the former.

In April 2014, Aggarwal started Droom, which is a completely disruptive business that is creating unparallel trust and pricing advantage for buyers. Prior to Droom, Aggarwal founded ShopClues.com in California in late 2010 and moved to India to launch it as, India’s first managed marketplace, to empower 15 million SME sellers and unstructured categories e.g. fashion, home/kitchen etc. online. Sandeep founded ShopClues in an era when all the other eCommerce companies in India were inventory-led models.

Home or Craft - based Startup- Sonal Gupta and. Rajarshi Guha, Co-founders, Navrang, Colours of India

Sonal, being a first generation entrepreneur Co-founded Navrang, a startup conceived to create awareness about the rich handloom culture of India and rejuvenate the lost glory of Indian handloom, thereby, showcasing the magical creations made by the faceless weavers and artisans of our country who are unaware of the real worth of their products, especially in a marketplace cluttered with mass produced replicas.

Digital/Online Start-up- Ashish Sirohi, Director, Eduwizards Infosolutions Private Limited

This platform employs cutting-edge technologies and is on track to being the home tuitions and online tuitions leader in India, as well as, the app-based online tutoring leader in both India and USA.

Emerging Startup- Jayaa Singh and Pradeep Singh, Co-founding Directors, Salokaya Healthcare

Jayaa and Pradeep Singh’s Salokaya is a medical home offering you reliable, comprehensive and clinically sound healthcare services and education.

Mobiity Start up of the Year- Satyajeet Mohanty and Ronak Kumar Samantray, Co-founders, Bolt Auto Technologies Private Limited

Satyajeet Mohanty and Ronak Kumar Samantray co-founded Bolt Auto Technologies Private Limited with the aim to build technology that impacts lives and to give it a form that gets easily adopted in the market.

Logistics/Fulfilment Startup of the Year- Dhruvil Sanghvi, CEO, LogiNext Solutions Private Limited

A perfect integration of technology, logistics and data analytics, LogiNext is a logistics service optimizer that leverages the power of Big Data and Data analytics to improve the performance of the supply chain and logistics functions across different segments. Their emphasis on the Internet of Things, Big Data and Automation enhances operations by allowing businesses to track their shipments in real-time and minimize losses occurring due to high logistics cost and operational uncertainties. It also serves as LogiNext’s USP.

Energy Start -up of the Year- Sachin G Jain, Co-founder and CEO, Oriano Clean Energy Private Limited

Founded in 2015, Oriano Solar supplies clean solar power to corporates and industries while assisting them in reducing their energy bills. This in turn helps corporates to adopt clean energy. Till now Oriano has installed solar projects at more than 25 customer sites in 6 states and is installing over 40 MW of solar projects.

Young Entrepreneur of the Year - Deepak Sahni, Founder and CEO, Healthians.com

A self taught serial entrepreneur who loves disruption for good and has passion for Healthcare and Food Industry. Healthians.com aims to be India’s largest diagnostic and Wellness Company.

Social Entrepreneur of the Year- Deep Bajaj, Founder and Director, First Step Digital Private Limited (PeeBuddy)

A product innovation social company, their unique intimate hygiene products solve myriad issues faced by Women. Using their solutions over 90 million women in India will feel empowered

Creative Entrepreneur of the Year - Sachin Bhatia, CEO, TrulyMadly

It's 10% Luck, 20% Skill, 15% Concentrated power of Will, 5% Pleasure, 50% pain and a 100% reason to remember the name. Describes me, the brand and our organisation, says Sachin Bhatia.

Dynamic Entrepreneur of the Year ( Business Transformation )- Rohit M.A, Co-founder and Managing Director, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals

To be the kind of leader in the space of women and health that India has not witnessed yet, by providing premier quality healthcare to women and children

Acharya / Business Mentor of the Year- Parag Shah, Chief Mentor, MIDAS, Author, Antar Prerna an Entrepreneurs journey; Founder Director and Former Chairman, FLAME University; Managing Director,Oxford Golf & Country Club

Started with the course in Entrepreneurship at MIDAS, Parag Shah’s MIDAS is the first Institute in India, which has integrated 4 crucibles of entrepreneurship viz. effectuation, product development and innovation, critical thinking and writing and incubation. Till now they have tied up with 8 incubation centres all over the world.

Woman Entrepreneur of the Year- Radhika Ghai Aggarwal, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, ShopClues.com

Radhika is the first Indian woman founder to enter into the prestigious echelons of the unicorn club. As a Co-founder of ShopClues and the driving force behind its go-to-market initiatives, she has carefully nurtured the brand to make it a house-hold name in less than 5 years.

Entrepreneur of the Year- Dr. Rana Kapoor, Co-founder, Managing Director and CEO, Yes Bank

Being an entrepreneur since 2003, Rana Kapoor is the man behind the Yes Bank, the fifth largest private sector bank in India. Under the leadership of Kapoor, the bank has steadily evolved as the “Professionals’ Bank of India” with exemplary business and financial outcomes.

Life Time Achievement Award- Radhe Shyam Agarwal, Co- founder and Executive Chairman; Emami

Listed in top 100 richest Indian, R S Agarwal is known for founding Emami, a global group of company engaged in the business of FMCG, paper, real estate, edible oils, healthcare and cement. He was also listed by Forbes as having a net worth of $1.43 billion in 2015.

Apart from these, other awardees were, Hironmoy Gogoi, Founder and CEO, MCH Technologies received Student Entrepreneur of the Year; Raman Bhatia, Managing Director, Servotech Power Systems Private Limited gain the title of Green Entrepreneur of the Year; Family Entrepreneur of the Year title goes to Sankar Sen, Chairman and Managing Director, Senco Gold Limited; Serial Entrepreneur of the Year was given to Bhavin Turakhia, CEO and Co-founder, Directi Private Limited and Professional Entrepreneur of the Year was awarded to Subbiah PL, Managing Director, Colorful Creations.

The show witnessed the presence of industry leaders like Sanjay Nath of Blume Venture Advisors Pvt. Ltd, Ravi Gururaj of NASSCOM Product Council, Priyank Kharge, Minister of State for IT & BT and Tourism, Government of Karnataka and Rajeev Chitrabhanu, CEO and Managing Director, JM Financial Services Ltd to name a few.