These 50 Icons Prove You Can Achieve Greatness at Any Age

How hard you work has much more to do with success than how many years old you are.

September 23, 2016 1 min read

All of us have amazing potential that we can realize by staying motivated no matter what odds we confront us. Failure in your younger years doesn't mean that you won't succeed now.

At 24 years old I became a millionaire. By 27, I'd lost everything. I've become a millionaire three separate times. Now I'm working on my eBank company, hoping to do it again many times over. For inspiration, I've listed 50 people who definitely experienced failure at least once before they achieved success. They kept going until they achieved the success they were seeking. You can too!

These 50 icons found success at surprising ages -- some while very young, others not until much later in life -- but all of them after much struggle, hard work and perseverance. Their example shows that as long as you don't fixate on age you can do anything you put your mind.

Here is to your future success.