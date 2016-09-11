Other Side

A Road Trip From India To Iceland

A Road Trip From India To Iceland
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
2 min read
An adrenaline junkie by heart, Manish believes that people are born for a reason, and his is to see the world. Living the life of an entrepreneur, Manish saves all his time up in a bottle only to spend it doing the craziest things. The most recent one was a road trip from India to Iceland. All his friends were chickening out, and then Manish stumbled upon Tushar Agarwal of Adventure Overland, the only Indian to have driven from London to Delhi. Together, they embarked on this great road trip, with glaciers replacing roads on their humongous monster truck Toyota Hilux.

The trip was a 52 days affair which included extreme experiences like getting stuck in a hailstorm the size of cricket balls. As scary as it sounds, Manish finds himself equally lucky to be a part of the only Indian group which completed this journey of over 8000 km and will also be the recipients of Limca Book Of Records this year. Manish is as determined in his entrepreneurial journey as he is when on the road.

Favorite cuisine: Indian

Favorite food: Dal-Karela-Roti

Favorite travelling destination: Iceland

Favorite movie: Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander

How it felt when you were riding on glaciers: Just lucky to be up there. So lucky.

What travelling means to me: Meditation

The way I unwind: Family and friends

Workout Routine: Running 4 days a week about 4-5 km

Next adventure: Yakutsk, Siberia - The coldest place on Earth

My favorite chilling place: Running in Hyde Park, London

I was hell scared when: Skydiving in Adelaide, Australia and falling from a height of 15,000 feet

My weird travelling obsession: Running at new and dangerous places

This article first appeared in the Indian edition of Entrepreneur magazine (September 2016 Issue).

