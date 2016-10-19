Follow Your Entrepreneurship Path But Don't Do It Alone

October 19, 2016 4 min read

Let’s let go of the idea of the lone wolf, once and for all.

We have this idea of the entrepreneur as a solo figure -- an ambitious, solitary adventurer willing to stand apart from the crowd and risk it all on the strength of a really great idea. That description does have some truth to it. Entrepreneurs do tend to break off from the pack and they do shoulder a lot of risk when they do so. But they shouldn’t be doing it alone.

The thing is, it’s vitally important for an entrepreneur to have a close network of people who they can rely on for support and advice, not to mention the ability to be able to spitball ideas and get honest feedback.

It doesn’t have to be a big group. In fact, it shouldn’t be. Your close network should be a small group of people immediately around you -- people who you trust and speak to regularly and honestly.

This group should understand both you and your business on a level where they are able to help you identify opportunities and interpret your experiences, as well as help you find wisdom in the decisions you make on a daily basis