Lewis Schiff

Business Growth
Be Prepared for the Startup J-Curve
Don't abandon your plan the first time things don't go as expected.
Entrepreneurs
If You're Going to Fail, Fail Smart
You're really on the path to success when you accept that failure is certain to be part of the journey.
Entrepreneurs
The Benefits of Repeat Entrepreneurship
If at first, or second, you don't succeed, don't beat yourself up about it.
Entrepreneurship
Follow Your Entrepreneurship Path But Don't Do It Alone
The craving for autonomy is what drives many entrepreneurs but it's a mistake to let business crowd out family and friends.
Business Partnership
The Secret to Great Partnerships Is the Triangle of Talent
Meshing the three personality types essential to business success is a key leadership skill.
Franchise Success Stories
3 Secrets to Franchising Success
Ongoing training and engagement are the keys to success for all concerned in the franchising relationship.
Entrepreneur Mindset
The 1 Habit That Will Change Your Life
Plus the four steps to make your habit work for you.
Entrepreneurs
4 Success Lessons This Entrepreneur Learned While Cleaning Up in the Laundry Business
Disruption is not just the fate of complacent industry giants, as one disgruntled customer proved by growing a multi-million dollar laundry business.
Ready for Anything
The Art of the Ask: The 3 Things You Must Give To Get a 'Yes'
The most successful people are the ones best prepared the most often.
Entrepreneurs
7 Key Steps to Supercharge Your Success
After a full year of the Tony Robbins experience, this successful entrepreneur highlights the most important wisdom he's learned to supercharge success.
Growth Strategies
How the Best Entrepreneurs Manage Risk
The trick is to look for or create opportunities with a comfortable balance between risk and reward.
Millennials
Make Sure Your Business Aligns With Your Stakeholders' Worldview...And Your Own
As Millennials come to dominate the workforce, understanding how to appeal to them as consumers and employees becomes crucial.
Mentoring
How Mentoring Augments the Entrepreneurial Journey
Most successful business leaders had a mentor along the way. That relationship is a two-way street.