Author, Executive Director The Business Owners Council, co-founder of BEN Global Mentorship
Lewis Schiff is the author of Business Brilliant: Surprising Lessons From the Greatest Self-Made Business Icons and the co-founder of BEN Global Mentorship, which enables up-and-coming entrepreneurs around the world access to their favorite “rock star entrepreneurs” through exclusive eight-week mentoring “sprints.” Get Schiff's top 10 secrets to success for up and comers.

Be Prepared for the Startup J-Curve
Business Growth

Be Prepared for the Startup J-Curve

Don't abandon your plan the first time things don't go as expected.
5 min read
If You're Going to Fail, Fail Smart
Entrepreneurs

If You're Going to Fail, Fail Smart

You're really on the path to success when you accept that failure is certain to be part of the journey.
3 min read
The Benefits of Repeat Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurs

The Benefits of Repeat Entrepreneurship

If at first, or second, you don't succeed, don't beat yourself up about it.
3 min read
Follow Your Entrepreneurship Path But Don't Do It Alone
Entrepreneurship

Follow Your Entrepreneurship Path But Don't Do It Alone

The craving for autonomy is what drives many entrepreneurs but it's a mistake to let business crowd out family and friends.
4 min read
The Secret to Great Partnerships Is the Triangle of Talent
Business Partnership

The Secret to Great Partnerships Is the Triangle of Talent

Meshing the three personality types essential to business success is a key leadership skill.
4 min read
3 Secrets to Franchising Success
Franchise Success Stories

3 Secrets to Franchising Success

Ongoing training and engagement are the keys to success for all concerned in the franchising relationship.
4 min read
The 1 Habit That Will Change Your Life
Entrepreneur Mindset

The 1 Habit That Will Change Your Life

Plus the four steps to make your habit work for you.
5 min read
4 Success Lessons This Entrepreneur Learned While Cleaning Up in the Laundry Business
Entrepreneurs

4 Success Lessons This Entrepreneur Learned While Cleaning Up in the Laundry Business

Disruption is not just the fate of complacent industry giants, as one disgruntled customer proved by growing a multi-million dollar laundry business.
5 min read
The Art of the Ask: The 3 Things You Must Give To Get a 'Yes'
Ready for Anything

The Art of the Ask: The 3 Things You Must Give To Get a 'Yes'

The most successful people are the ones best prepared the most often.
4 min read
7 Key Steps to Supercharge Your Success
Entrepreneurs

7 Key Steps to Supercharge Your Success

After a full year of the Tony Robbins experience, this successful entrepreneur highlights the most important wisdom he's learned to supercharge success.
5 min read
How the Best Entrepreneurs Manage Risk
Growth Strategies

How the Best Entrepreneurs Manage Risk

The trick is to look for or create opportunities with a comfortable balance between risk and reward.
4 min read
Make Sure Your Business Aligns With Your Stakeholders' Worldview...And Your Own
Millennials

Make Sure Your Business Aligns With Your Stakeholders' Worldview...And Your Own

As Millennials come to dominate the workforce, understanding how to appeal to them as consumers and employees becomes crucial.
4 min read
How Mentoring Augments the Entrepreneurial Journey
Mentoring

How Mentoring Augments the Entrepreneurial Journey

Most successful business leaders had a mentor along the way. That relationship is a two-way street.
2 min read
