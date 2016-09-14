Inspiration

This Accidental Entrepreneur Is Tackling the Problem of Loneliness

Los Angeles's first 'People Walker' earns $7 a mile making small talk.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
News Director
2 min read

New technologies, especially social networks and dating apps, have contributed to an epidemic of loneliness that has swept across America in recent decades.

In the 1970s and '80s, some 11 to 20 percent of Americans reported feeling lonely, said John Cacioppo, director of the University of Chicago’s Center for Cognitive and Social Neuroscience and co-author of Loneliness: Human Nature and the Need for Social Connection, in an interview with Fortune. That proportion has increased to a staggering 40 to 45 percent this decade.

The increased ability to find jobs in different locations, endless entertainment and our mobile phones have all made it easier for us to drift from the social connections that have bound humans in the past. Now, much of social interaction is as simple as a like, a comment or a swipe.

Related: Don't Let the Loneliness of Entrepreneurship Kill You

So can technology cure the loneliness epidemic that it spurred? Accidental entrepreneur Chuck McCarthy may have stumbled upon the answer.

The Guardian reports that the heavily bearded Los Angeles-based struggling actor is now the city's first people walker. Yes, for $7 a mile, McCarthy accompanies clients on the sidewalks and in the park near his home, making, for the most part, small talk. In essence, his margin is zero. His only marketing efforts are lamp post signs and a homemade T-shirt branding him "The People Walker."

People have taken notice, as The Guardian reports that McCarthy has fielded hundreds of emails. He's recruited five other people walkers to cover various parts of the city, although he won't take a cut of their earnings until he settles on a business model.

Then there's the lingering franchise opportunity, as people in Britain, New York and Israel have already expressed interest in the idea.

Related: 3 Ways to Avoid the Loneliness of Working Remotely

McCarthy stepped into a problem, and his solution seems to be in demand. His next move may be following Uber's path and launching an app. And a quote from McCarthy perfectly illustrates the irony in that.

“We’re on phones and computers constantly communicating but we’re not connecting as much," he told the publication. "We need that human interaction.”

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Inspiration

Rudy Ruettiger Explains How Every Underdog Has Their Day

How the Founder of MAKERS Is Inspiring Change Around the Globe

Inspiration

The Top TED Talks of 2019 and What You Can Learn From Them