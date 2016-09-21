How Entrepreneurs Maintain Steady And Peaceful State Of Mind

September 21, 2016 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Being an entrepreneur is not at all an easy task, though it seems to be. Entrepreneurship comes along with the new struggles, its own set of challenges and pressure almost every day. So, it becomes all the more important to not get carried away with these daily turmoil’s, stay grounded and maintain a state of sanity amidst all the confusions.

On the International Peace Day, Entrepreneur brings to its readers some tips by the business owners to maintain the steady and peaceful state of mind while running their business.

1. No crisis is permanent, all problems have a solution

“I always try to focus on the good things and however bad the situation is, I know that worse things can happen than this. Looking at the past, you realize the kind of challenges you have already overcome and it gives you the strength to believe that this too shall pass. No crisis is permanent and all problems have a solution. And of course, for me, the most peaceful moment of the day comes when I go back home and spend time with my daughter. She makes me forget everything else,” said Samar Singla, CEO and Founder, Jugnoo

2. Focus more on the long-term objective than short-term expectations

"I firmly believe that true peace can only be achieved when the body is healthy and the mind is uncluttered. I try to focus more on the long-term objective than short-term expectations. This helps me in avoiding anxiety and disappointment, and reaching that Zen state. Exercising and running, too, are very helpful," said Kiran PB, Founder and CEO, Gida Technologies.

3. You can never win in life if you lose in your mind

"I detach myself from the situation and see things from a spectator’s perspective which helps me to take better decisions without shaking my inner state of peace. To put it in one line I would like to state someone’s quote - 'You can never win in life if you lose in your mind," said Abhesh Verma, COO, nexGTv.

4. Maintaining work-life balance is the ultimate way

“For me, maintaining work-life balance is the ultimate way of being at peace. Although taking up entrepreneurship is almost going the other way. Therefore, thorough planning, timeout from work with family and even for myself is something that keeps me sane and at peace. Working out is another way for me to vent out the stress,” said Atul Rai, Co-founder and CEO, Staqu.

5. Frequent meditation

“Peace lies within; you just have to allow it to surface. I follow the method of frequent meditation, even if do it for 5 seconds in the middle of a hectic day. Focus on breath,” said Devesh Rai, CEO and Founder, Wydr.

6. Stay true and honest to yourself

“Have a strong emotional support system, and this is not just applicable for an entrepreneur but for any ambitious professional. While passionately trying to solve a problem, there are surely going to be instances when the team ends up working late at a stretch to meet deadlines, or complications that lead to the founders losing their sleep. But if you have friends and mentors who keep you relaxed and bring a sense of normality by making sure your personal life doesn't suffer, you are able to put things into perspective and your journey gets surprisingly easier.

The second aspect is to stay true and honest to yourself with respect to the opportunities you are looking to build on; versus the ground realities and complications in respective market,” said Puneet Lamba, Founder, CrankOut.

7. Find the quiet corner where You can be just be You

“Challenges, ups and downs are probably the most exciting phases of a startup. Yet handling the down periods are also the toughest as very often you don't know when and what the 'up' will be.

I handle my down phases by first finding a quiet corner where I can just be ME. I'd probably scream, shout, fret, fume and cry my eyes out. Post which my state of extreme peace is when I hit a steady feeling of restless and resolve. A line I hold dear is from a poem called The Race 'That win or lose, at least I wouldn't quit',” said Deepa Rachel, Founder of Seek.

Wishing you all a serene International Peace Day. Peace Out!