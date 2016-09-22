How to Know When to Stop Talking and Other Interview Hacks

Get your dream job by learning from the best: Chris Haroun reveals exactly what to do to ace the interview.

September 22, 2016 3 min read

Interviews can be nerve-wracking. If you’re worried and feeling unprepared, you’re probably awkwardly sweating and hoping they don’t notice.

The solution is not to buy deodorant, it’s to learn how to ace interviews and use your knowledge to get your dream job (you can still buy deodorant, though).

Chris Haroun is the expert you want on your side for this – he’s an MBA professor, venture capitalist, and author who has successfully mentored a ton of people using these exact techniques. These are some of his tried-and-true hacks for nailing the interview:

Bond with your interviewer and make them like you.

If you can, spend the first few minutes of the interview bonding with the person instead of selling yourself right away. Surprisingly, this is even more valuable than your experience and portfolio (sorry).

Find something you’re both passionate about. For Haroun, he loves baseball; so to break the ice, he can ask where they’re from and talk about their home team.

You have to pick something you love, though; there’s no hack for pretending to be genuine. Let your personality and interests shine.

Is it working?

There are two solid ways to figure out how your interviewer feels about you. If they’re smiling or laughing, and their posture is open and relaxed, this is a definite sign that the interview is going great.

The other signifier is in a bit of role-reversal – at this point in the interview, if they like you, the tone should change. They should be selling their company to you. If they start listing the great things their company is doing and how much they love working there, you can be confident that you’ve got it in the bag.

So what do you do next?

Stop talking!

As Haroun says, “don’t sell past the close”. You’ve already sold yourself, so your job is done.

The worst thing that can happen if you keep selling past the close is that you lose the sale. They’ll sense your desperation and start getting turned off.

Learn more hacks

Don't stop now – learn more hacks and techniques directly from Haroun.

His course, The Complete Job, Interview, Resume, Network, & New Career Guide, covers proven tips to set yourself up for success! You'll learn:

How to turn your weaknesses into strengths

What to bring to the interview to knock their socks off

Body language tips and tricks

And so, so much more

Best of all, for the next few days, you can take it for only $19! Enroll now!

