Global Women in STEM Conference 2016 In Dubai This October

September 27, 2016 2 min read

Women from around the world who work in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) field will come together to share their insights on the role of women in the changing STEM world at the Global Women in STEM (WiSTEM) Conference and Awards 2016 to be held on October 25-26, 2016 in Dubai. An initiative of the Meera Kaul Foundation, the conference aims to address the stereotypes and bias that “block women’s participation and progress” in the science and technology arena and believes that low women participation in STEM has significant implications for “women’s financial security, economic growth, and global innovation." Now in its third edition, WiSTEM also aims to grow awareness for STEM as a viable option for women.

The two-day conference will host keynotes, fireside chats and panel discussions on topics such as women entrepreneurship, VC funding, and emerging technologies. The sessions will run across four industry tracks- energy, sharing economy and IoT, cloud technology, and investment in women entrepreneurship. The event also has a pitch session for women-led startups, speed mentoring sessions and career fairs on its agenda. In addition, the Women in STEM Awards will identify and award female executives in STEM related business globally in various categories. Held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, the conference will feature insights from speakers including Dr. Hessa Al Jaber, Chairman, Board for Es’hailSat Qatar Satellite Company, Alaina Percival, CEO, Women Who Code, Omar Al Busaidy, author and manager, Abu Dhabi Tourism and Cultural Authority, among others. GE, Acer, and Samena Capital are a few sponsors.

