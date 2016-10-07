What Sets Apart A Good Manager From A Bad One?

October 7, 2016 3 min read

Often the 9-5 pm job gets tedious. The monotony of routine and mundane work pressure definitely tests your patience level and on the top of it you absolutely gone if you happen to work under a worse manager. We don’t get to choose our managers isn’t it? But, we can become one. Whether you are an executive or a manager already you need to know what sets a good manager apart from worse one.

An employee invests 75% of his time in the job he is into which means the job consumes a major chunk of their lives. By being a hard to handle manager you are only making their lives miserable that leads them to dislike their job and ultimately impact the progress of the organisation.

As a manager you need to understand that you are dealing with humans and not with machines. Once you understand this, it becomes easier to switch from worse manager to a good one. There is no particular definition of a good manager but all you find is a stereotype when you ask for the meaning of a good manager because it varies, as per the circumstances and the critical moments. Generally, a good manager should be the one who takes care of his/her employees and these are four factors that will certainly distinguish it.

Leader not commander

A good manager is known for its leadership skills. You should never end up commanding and pressuring you. You should know how to tackle situation and shall see your team all like a team. One of the best sign of a good manager is that you ought to know how to lead and not just command. You as a manager should make it a point to become a part of the team while you work instead of merely allocating the jobs your employees are supposed to do.

Times of crises

Your subordinates are not as experienced as you are. They need you’re your guidance throughout their thick and thins and that is exactly what makes you a good manager. Leaving them to sort the crises on their own is not a good sign at the same time covering their shortcomings every time is not doing any good either. As a manger you must understand where to draw the line and guide them.

Address but don't exaggerate

A lot of managers are great at criticizing and it is good to some extent, i.e. until and unless the criticism is positive. You must avoid nagging your subordinates and dooming them down with your harsh words of discouragement since it directly effects their productivity. As a manager your responsibility stands to figure out their faults and guide them towards improvisation instead of humiliating them. At the same time do not forget to appreciate their efforts because those words are enough to boost your employee’s faith and confidence.

Positive attitude

A manager with positive attitude is like sugar in the cake. When the outlook of the manager is positive, the team automatically gets rejuvenated every Monday. They start working positively and expect positive things in the way which enhances their productivity. On the contrary if you are a manager who is never happy, who never recognizes the efforts, who is never jolly and so on, the entire team collapses like no other hating their mundane job even more.