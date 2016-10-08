The Executive Selection: OMEGA Sunglasses

October 8, 2016 1 min read

Keeping an entrepreneurial spirit is essential- even for a prestige brand that already has a loyal following since its establishment in 1848. Swiss watchmaker OMEGA is expanding its brand to luxury eyewear with its first summer collection in partnership with Marcolin Eyewear in Italy. We’re a fan of the pilot style shades- suitable for both office wear and leisure attire. And if you’re familiar with OMEGA’s high caliber aesthetics, its influences are found in the collection too- scratch resistant and anti-reflective lenses and its shiny black finish is reminiscent of OMEGA’s Dark Side of the Moon timepiece lineup- a hat tip to the brand’s beginnings.

