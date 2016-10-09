Emirates , GE, And Etisalat Partner To Nurture Aviation And Travel Entrepreneurs
Aiming to incorporate innovation in the conventional aviation sector, and to support the UAE's ambitious plans for the industry, The Emirates Group along with GE and Etisalat have launched Intelak (“taking off” in Arabic), an aviation and travel technology entrepreneurship incubator. Through this joint initiative, the companies are inviting “passionate and talented” early-stage entrepreneurs and students to help them take the industry forward. Seeking to nurture ideas with the support of the physical space and network provided by DTEC, Intelak is accepting submissions till October 31, 2016 from 3-5 member teams with at least one UAE National as an “integral team member or co-founder.” The target of such teams should be to “independently deliver a MVP to make travel simpler, better and more exciting,” and such ideas will be judged based on “creativity, innovation, feasibility, and scalability.”
If you have an idea that could potentially alter the travel and aviation space, hurry and apply to be a part of Intelak.
