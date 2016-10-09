Books That Inspire Me: Ankur Bhatia

October 9, 2016 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a conversation with Entreperneur India, Ankur Bhatia, Director of Bird group shares his all time favorite books. He says, "I used to be quite an avid reader, however, I hardly get time to read due to my hectic schedules. Although, I try to find time to catch up with a book or two!"

10 FACES OF INNOVATION by Tom Kelly

The book reveals how new innovations help a company to thrive, and not just survive in a competitive market. It talks about people, who as an individual helped fuel growth and foster innovations from inside the organization. It teaches how positive thinking can influence growth.

THE 21 IRREFUTABLE LAWS OF LEADERSHIP: FOLLOW THEM AND PEOPLE WILL FOLLOW YOU by John C. Maxwell

It is a revised version of the same book, which Maxwell had written more than a decade back. The book gives new insights on leadership and is an interesting read. It also talks about key leadership traits and laws relevant for business today.

7 HABITS OF HIGHLY EFFECTIVE PEOPLE by Stephen R. Covey

The author points out how efficiency is related to one’s principles and character. The book focuses on personal development as well as professional growth. A must read for young entrepreneurs. I make it a point to read Sri Sai Satcharita everyday. It helps me keep calm and to handle stressful situations.

Other leadership books on my book shelf: ‘Lincoln on Leadership by Donald T. Phillips’; ‘CEO Tools: The Nutsn- Bolts of Business for Every Manager’s Success by Kraig Kramers’; ‘The Aviation Book: A Survey of the World’s Aircraft by Fia O Caoimh’; ‘100 Tips for Hoteliers: What Every Successful Hotel Professional Needs toKnow and Do by Peter Venison’.

(This article first appeared in the Indian edition of Entrepreneur magazine October 2016 Issue)