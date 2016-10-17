Grant Cardone's New Book Teaches How to Harness Obession to Achieve Big Success

October 17, 2016 3 min read

Grant Cardone has become a legend in sales and entrepreneurship circles as one of the world’s leading sales trainers, a New York Times bestselling author and one of the most influential CEOs on social media. His astounding more than 1.5 million followers across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook speaks for itself. Now Cardone has a new project -- a book. "Be Obsessed or Be Average" was released Oct. 11.

I got my hands on a copy before it hit the shelves, and I found Cardone's premise interesting. His main argument is that achieving greatness -- whether in business, sales or another pursuit -- requires obsession with your craft.

Cardone also argues that more often than not, society views obsession as a bad thing. Even when you're chasing an admirable pursuit, obsession itself is frowned upon or worse, seen as a problem. Cardone aims to show entrepreneurs how they can channel obsession in a healthy way to build successful businesses and have a real impact on the world. Here are my four key takeaways from the book.

1. Stop focusing on where you've been -- or where you are now.

Before you can leverage obsession to your advantage, you must stop using it to sabotage yourself. Stressing over a current life situation or difficult past drains your focus and energy. You need to recognize these negative obsessions for what they are, own up to your part in perpetuating them and take conscious action to divert your obsession elsewhere. This connects directly to my next takeaway.

2. Obsession + clarity = success.

It’s not enough to be obsessed with your company or your product. You need to develop a level of clarity about your life and establish measurable goals with concrete deadlines.

To make sure your obsession doesn't send you spinning into multiple directions and ultimately going nowhere, identify clear targets. Obsession can be like a heat-seeking missile, so it's important to know at all times which direction you'll pursue.

3. Go for it, and don't look back.

Once you're locked on your target, pull the trigger and never look back. If you know this is the life you want to live, there's nothing wrong with going all in.

Steve Jobs said “the people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do.” Success requires being fully committed -- you can’t anything change your mind or stop you. If you do, you'll miss the bull's-eye.

4. Don’t fear burnout.

Cardone doesn't believe in burnout -- so long as people are fulfilling their purpose. He thinks those who experience the symptoms of burnout more than likely are pouring their energies into something they're not meant to be doing.

Are there days you'll become frustrated, even if you're on the right course? Certainly. But obstacles and challenges exist in every business, and those living their right life push through the tough times to overcome them.