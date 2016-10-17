Qatar Development Bank Launches One Stop Shop Center For Small Business Needs

October 17, 2016 2 min read

Are you aspiring to start a business in Qatar, but wary of getting stuck in the processes, procedures and paperwork relating to setting up and running your venture? Qatar Development Bank (QDB), in coordination with Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Energy & Industry, Qatar National Bank, Ooredoo and Qatar Postal Services Company (the various key entities associated with starting and running a business in Qatar) wants to make things easy for you. QDB has a launched a multi-service support center called “One Stop Shop” at Qatar Business Incubation Center’s campus to cater to a host of SME needs, thereby creating an approachable framework for Qatar’s small business community.

Officials at the launch of One Stop Shop.Image credit: QDB.

Abdulaziz bin Nasser al-Khalifa, CEO, QDB says in a release that the aim is “to stimulate the private sector marketplace by facilitating the entry of new participants” by bringing together critical business resources under one roof. QDB says that the center can help put SMEs in touch with various governmental and non-governmental bodies to help them comply with regulatory procedures, and also provide the required support services through a single window. In addition to these, QDB will also have its officials stationed at the multi-service support center for entrepreneurs to approach them on any guidance relating to licensing and other business incorporation processes. QDB says that the aim with this initiative is to help technology and other new generation businesses join the Qatar economy more easily than before.

