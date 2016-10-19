Kuwait and MENA Entrepreneurship Community Congregates At ArabNet Kuwait 2016

October 19, 2016 2 min read

The digital future of Kuwait, the diversification of the economy to new generation businesses, and the development of the entrepreneurship community took center stage at ArabNet Kuwait 2016, the first edition of ArabNet’s conference in Kuwait held on October 4-5, 2016.

Held under the patronage and in the presence of H.E. Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem Al-Homoud Al-Sabah, Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, the event welcomed around 650 attendees from across 25 countries, including government officials, business leaders, entrepreneurs, investors and others.

Leading Regional Venture Capitalists panel discussion.Image credit: ArabNet.

The conference hosted over 50 expert speakers, who discussed digital businesses and shared insights with the startup community, with participants including Tarek Sultan, CEO and Vice Chairman, Agility, Abdulla Elyas, co-founder, Careem, Benjamin Ampen, Head of Revenue, Twitter MENA, Dany Farha, co-founder and CEO, BECO Capital, and Aby Sam Thomas, Editor in Chief, Entrepreneur Middle East.

ArabNet also hosted its signature competitions Startup Demo and Ideathon, where entrepreneurs presented their business to a jury panel. Qatar-based Meddy (a portal connecting doctors and patients), Lebanon e-commerce startup SoukDesigner, and Kuwait price discovery platform Pricinity were the top three winners of Startup Demo. Kuwait-based parking discovery platform My Spot won the Ideathon challenge.

Winning teams of Startup Demo challenge. Image credit: ArabNet.

For its next digital businesses-focused event, ArabNet heads to Saudi Arabia with ArabNet Riyadh 2016 set to be held on December 12-14, 2016 in Riyadh.

