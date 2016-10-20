As Kim Kardashian Turns 36, We Tell You What Makes Her A Star Entrepreneur

October 20, 2016 3 min read

American reality television star Kim Kardashian is not only one of the world’s most successful models but can also be counted as one of the biggest entrepreneurs in the celebrity world.

The unstoppable Kardashian, who is among the top ten most-followed celebrities on Instagram, has experimented with everything under the sun to make big bucks starting from fragrances to clothing lines and mobile games to authoring a book.

Kardashian who married rapper Kanye West started her journey in 2007 when the Kardashian family together appeared in a reality television series ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’.

Kim Kardashian mother Kris Jenner, step-parent Caitlyn Jenner (then known as Bruce), siblings Kourtney, Khloé, Rob Kardashian, and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner all appeared in the show, which was later spun off into two separate shows Kourtney and Kim Take New York and Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami.

Soon after the show’s launch, Kim Kardashian posed for a nude pictorial for Playboy magazine.

An internet sensation, Kardashian has tens of millions of followers on Twitter and Instagram and has put her fame to good use.

Kim Kardashian has been reported to be the highest-paid reality television personality of 2015, with total earnings exceeding $53 million.

In 2009, Kardashian released a workout DVD series ‘Fit in Your Jeans by Friday’ through her television production company Kimsaprincess Productions, LLC, which released three successful workout videos.

Kardashian also started an e-commerce shoe shopping and accessories website, ShoeDazzle. The site now boasts more than 3 million customers, who pay a monthly fee for access to a personalized selection of shoes, jewelry and handbags every month.

Soon endorsement deals started queuing up for Kim, who in 2010, signed several endorsement deals involving big brands including diet ‘Quick Trim’ and skincare ‘PerfectSkin’ products and launched a sunless tanner "Kardashian Glamour Tan".

The fragrance-loving Kardashian released her third fragrance ‘gold’ in 2011 and eventually ventured into clothing boutiques with sisters Kourtney and Khloé. She owns D-A-S-H clothing boutiques in Calabasas, California and has designed a clothing line for Bebe stores and 'Virgins, Saints, and Angels'. In October that year, Kardashian opened her Kardashian Khaos store in Las Vegas.

In 2012, Kardashian launched her fourth fragrance ‘true reflection’and ‘glam’in the latter half of the year and Kardashian along with her sisters internationally launched the 'Kardashian Kollection' in England along with a a line of cosmetics, 'Khroma Beauty'.

2014 saw Kardashian release a mobile game for iPhone and Android called Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, which game supported a free-to-play model. The game earned $1.6 million in the first week of release.

Kardashian turned author in 2015 with the release of her book 'Selfish', which is a collection of self-taken photos of herself. In the same year, Kardashian also released a paid emojipack for IOS devices called Kimoji, which became one of the top 5 most bought apps for Apple.

A new, expanded edition of Kim Kardashian West’s 2015 book of self-portraits, “Selfish,” is set for release this year. This launch is followed by Kim being robbed at gunpoint at her residence in Paris earlier this month.