Woah. With Nintendo's New 'Switch,' You'll Have a Home Console Wherever You Go.

Rumors have been circulating for months that 's new console, codenamed NX, would be some kind of mix of a portable and home system. Well, it's official now: the company today unveiled "Switch," which yes, plugs into your TV, but also comes with you wherever you go.

In this more than three-minute trailer, you'll see several of Nintendo's big franchises, such as The Legend of Zelda and Bros. There also several third-party games, such as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and NBA2K17.

I'll stop now, because you should really watch this new thing in action. It's coming out in March. This Nintendo fan can't wait.